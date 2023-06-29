1h ago

Share

WATCH | 'State capture 2.0': DA lodges complaints against Mashatile and Mbalula with Public Protector

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


    • The DA has asked acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
    • On Monday, News24 reported that Mashatile allegedly benefitted from people linked to state capture.
    • Mashatile has denied all allegations made against him.

    The DA has asked the acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate Deputy President Paul Mashatile for allegedly benefitting from people linked to state capture.

    On Thursday, the party lodged a complaint with the Public Protector's Cape Town office about alleged corrupt activities involving Mashatile.

    Also on their radar is ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. GroundUp reported this week that the wife of former National Lotteries Commission chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba had claimed under oath that her company loaned R3 million to then-sports minister Mbalula to help him buy a luxury home in the upmarket suburb of Bryanston, Johannesburg.

    DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party was concerned about "state capture 2.0", where corrupt tender flows would finance lavish lifestyles for high-ranking ANC officials.

    This follows an investigation by News24 on Monday that revealed that Mashatile was living a lifestyle funded by Edward Sodi and Ndavhe Mareda.

    "Recent revelations have exposed troubling connections between Deputy President Paul Mashatile and individuals who have benefited from state contracts. Moreover, allegations have surfaced regarding a loan received by Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, which is suspected to originate from National Lotteries Commission funds," Malatsi said.

    He added:

    We believe that these allegations raise serious concerns about potential breaches of the Executive Members Ethics Act, the Constitution, and other relevant legislative provisions. Therefore, we request that a thorough investigation be conducted to determine the veracity of these claims and ascertain whether any impropriety or prejudice to state affairs or public administration has occurred.

    On Monday, News24 revealed that Mashatile was leading a life of luxury and seeming excess, using multimillion-rand homes owned by tenderpreneurs and beneficiaries of government contracts on Cape Town's exclusive Atlantic Seaboard to entertain a string of lovers and friends.

    One of his largest benefactors is Sodi, the politically connected businessman currently on trial for corruption and fraud linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos eradication tender, together with former Free State premier and now former ANC bigwig Ace Magashule.

    Three days after the investigation was published, Mashatile broke his silence.

    READ | Mashatile denies revelling in perks from people linked to state capture – but many questions remain

    He published a statement denying the allegations. News24 had sent him detailed questions before publishing its investigation, but he did not answer any of them.

    Mashatile's office has unequivocally distanced him from any wrongdoing.

    It added that the deputy president would challenge anyone to prove any wrongdoing on his part.

    In the statement, however, Mashatile did admit to links with the individuals who have been implicated in state capture, and mentioned in the News24 article.

    Malatsi said the investigation into Mashatile should explore the allegations of impropriety surrounding his lifestyle, connections with tenderpreneurs, and the use of properties linked to individuals facing corruption charges.

    "This inquiry should examine whether Mr Mashatile violated the Executive Members Ethics Act, provisions of the Constitution, or any other relevant legal framework. We firmly believe that a comprehensive investigation by the Office of the Public Protector is essential to uphold the integrity of our democracy and ensure transparency and accountability in public affairs," he said.

    The DA has also asked the Public Protector to investigate whether Mbalula received a loan from Upbrand, and if these funds originated from the National Lotteries Commission.


    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    dasolly malatsipaul mashatilestate capturecrime and courtsgovernment
    heading
    description
    username
    Show Comments ()
    Lottery
    Get the latest numbers.
    Full list of lottery results
    Voting Booth
    Should Parliament reprimand Chief Justice Zondo over his state capture remarks?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    No, he's stating facts
    93% - 2059 votes
    Yes, he's out of line
    7% - 148 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

    26 Jun

    LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
    LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

    26 Jun

    LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
    LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

    22 Jun

    LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
    LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

    21 Jun

    LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
    LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

    20 Jun

    LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
    LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

    20 Jun

    LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    18.81
    -0.8%
    Rand - Pound
    23.73
    -0.7%
    Rand - Euro
    20.46
    -0.5%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    12.46
    -1.2%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    -0.7%
    Platinum
    892.95
    -2.2%
    Palladium
    1,228.00
    -1.7%
    Gold
    1,909.25
    +0.1%
    Silver
    22.56
    -0.6%
    Brent Crude
    74.03
    +2.4%
    Top 40
    69,551
    -0.1%
    All Share
    74,882
    +0.1%
    Resource 10
    61,203
    +0.6%
    Industrial 25
    104,657
    -0.6%
    Financial 15
    15,758
    +0.2%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Good News
    EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

    27 Jun

    EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
    PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

    24 Jun

    PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
    Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

    23 Jun

    Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
    Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

    10 Jun

    Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
    More Good News stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    Partner Content
    Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

    7h ago

    Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
    WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

    28 Jun

    WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
    Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

    28 Jun

    Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
    WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

    25 Jun

    WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
    Find More
    GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
    © 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
    Contact us Help with my subscription
    Iab Logo