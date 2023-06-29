WATCH | 'State capture 2.0': DA lodges complaints against Mashatile and Mbalula with Public Protector









The DA has asked acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

On Monday, News24 reported that Mashatile allegedly benefitted from people linked to state capture.

Mashatile has denied all allegations made against him.

The DA has asked the acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate Deputy President Paul Mashatile for allegedly benefitting from people linked to state capture.

On Thursday, the party lodged a complaint with the Public Protector's Cape Town office about alleged corrupt activities involving Mashatile.

Also on their radar is ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. GroundUp reported this week that the wife of former National Lotteries Commission chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba had claimed under oath that her company loaned R3 million to then-sports minister Mbalula to help him buy a luxury home in the upmarket suburb of Bryanston, Johannesburg.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party was concerned about "state capture 2.0", where corrupt tender flows would finance lavish lifestyles for high-ranking ANC officials.

This follows an investigation by News24 on Monday that revealed that Mashatile was living a lifestyle funded by Edward Sodi and Ndavhe Mareda.

"Recent revelations have exposed troubling connections between Deputy President Paul Mashatile and individuals who have benefited from state contracts. Moreover, allegations have surfaced regarding a loan received by Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, which is suspected to originate from National Lotteries Commission funds," Malatsi said.

He added:

We believe that these allegations raise serious concerns about potential breaches of the Executive Members Ethics Act, the Constitution, and other relevant legislative provisions. Therefore, we request that a thorough investigation be conducted to determine the veracity of these claims and ascertain whether any impropriety or prejudice to state affairs or public administration has occurred.

On Monday, News24 revealed that Mashatile was leading a life of luxury and seeming excess, using multimillion-rand homes owned by tenderpreneurs and beneficiaries of government contracts on Cape Town's exclusive Atlantic Seaboard to entertain a string of lovers and friends.

One of his largest benefactors is Sodi, the politically connected businessman currently on trial for corruption and fraud linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos eradication tender, together with former Free State premier and now former ANC bigwig Ace Magashule.

Three days after the investigation was published, Mashatile broke his silence.

He published a statement denying the allegations. News24 had sent him detailed questions before publishing its investigation, but he did not answer any of them.

Mashatile's office has unequivocally distanced him from any wrongdoing.

It added that the deputy president would challenge anyone to prove any wrongdoing on his part.

In the statement, however, Mashatile did admit to links with the individuals who have been implicated in state capture, and mentioned in the News24 article.

Malatsi said the investigation into Mashatile should explore the allegations of impropriety surrounding his lifestyle, connections with tenderpreneurs, and the use of properties linked to individuals facing corruption charges.

"This inquiry should examine whether Mr Mashatile violated the Executive Members Ethics Act, provisions of the Constitution, or any other relevant legal framework. We firmly believe that a comprehensive investigation by the Office of the Public Protector is essential to uphold the integrity of our democracy and ensure transparency and accountability in public affairs," he said.

The DA has also asked the Public Protector to investigate whether Mbalula received a loan from Upbrand, and if these funds originated from the National Lotteries Commission.



