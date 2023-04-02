Steenhuisen crowned DA head, beating Mpho Phalatse to lead party in 2024 elections

John Steenhuisen has been re-elected as DA leader.

The party 's 2023 elective congress, held in Johannesburg over the weekend, elected him for a second term.

Challenged by Mpho Phalatse, Steenhuisen enjoyed overwhelming support from congress delegates.

The DA will yet again be led by John Steenhuisen who will be the poster boy for the party's 2024 general election campaign.



On Sunday, Steenhuisen was crowned DA leader at the party's 2023 elective congress held in Johannesburg, beating his opponent, Mpho Phalatse.

His election means he will take the party to the general elections in 2024 and lead it for the next three years.

Cheers erupted from congress delegates when Steenhuisen was announced as party leader.

Even before his name was called out, delegates were already shouting his name as federal leader.

Helen Zille, the party's federal council chairperson, was re-elected unopposed.

The three newly elected deputy chairpersons of the federal council are Thomas Walters, Annelie Lotriet and Ashor Sarupen who will be deputising for Zille.

Ivan Meyer was re-elected as federal chairperson.

The new three deputy chairpersons are Anton Bredell (third deputy), Solly Malatsi (second deputy) and JP Smith who was elected first deputy chairperson.

Dion George was also re-elected, unopposed, as federal finance chairperson.

In his first speech as newly re-elected leader, Steenhuisen told delegates they needed to acknowledge the DA was no longer just another political party.



"For the truth is that South Africans no longer expect the DA to be an opposition party, let alone just one party among many.

"South Africans now expect us to step up and become the leader of the alternative government. What they want, above all else, is for the DA to unite all the forces in this country that stand opposed to the ANC and the EFF.

"What they want, is for the DA to lead," he said.

Steenhuisen added South Africa was broken because weak leadership by President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the interest of the ANC above that of the country.

"It is because of this mindset that our nation is rotten with cadre deployment, infected with corruption, and dying from maladministration.

"And it is because of this mindset that the ANC has embraced the EFF as a coalition partner in Gauteng. Because for the ANC, politics has become more important than the people."

Steenhuisen admitted they could not achieve something that had never been done before by "acting the same way you've always acted before".



"Above all, we recognise that now is the time for the DA to become the leader of the alternative that will change our country for the better.

"In the interests of doing what Cyril Ramaphosa cannot, of rising above petty partisan politics, of putting South Africa first and of keeping the ANC-EFF doomsday coalition out, I can today make the following announcement."

According to him, the party needed to reposition themselves with the elections looming.

"In this new phase, the DA and our country will face some of the greatest opportunities - but also some of the greatest risks - in our democratic history.

"The realistic prospect of the ANC being dragged below 50% in next year's national election presents a moment to radically reshape South Africa and our politics. But it will be up to us to determine whether this will be for the better," he said.



