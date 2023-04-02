59m ago

Share

Steenhuisen crowned DA head, beating Mpho Phalatse to lead party in 2024 elections

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • John Steenhuisen has been re-elected as DA leader.
  • The party's 2023 elective congress, held in Johannesburg over the weekend, elected him for a second term.
  • Challenged by Mpho Phalatse, Steenhuisen enjoyed overwhelming support from congress delegates.

The DA will yet again be led by John Steenhuisen who will be the poster boy for the party's 2024 general election campaign.

On Sunday, Steenhuisen was crowned DA leader at the party's 2023 elective congress held in Johannesburg, beating his opponent, Mpho Phalatse.

His election means he will take the party to the general elections in 2024 and lead it for the next three years.

Cheers erupted from congress delegates when Steenhuisen was announced as party leader.

Even before his name was called out, delegates were already shouting his name as federal leader. 

READ | Prove doubters wrong, claw back lost ground, Steenhuisen tells DA congress ahead of election results

Helen Zille, the party's federal council chairperson, was re-elected unopposed. 

The three newly elected deputy chairpersons of the federal council are Thomas Walters, Annelie Lotriet and Ashor Sarupen who will be deputising for Zille.

Ivan Meyer was re-elected as federal chairperson.

The new three deputy chairpersons are Anton Bredell (third deputy), Solly Malatsi (second deputy) and JP Smith who was elected first deputy chairperson. 

Dion George was also re-elected, unopposed, as federal finance chairperson.

In his first speech as newly re-elected leader, Steenhuisen told delegates they needed to acknowledge the DA was no longer just another political party.

"For the truth is that South Africans no longer expect the DA to be an opposition party, let alone just one party among many.

"South Africans now expect us to step up and become the leader of the alternative government. What they want, above all else, is for the DA to unite all the forces in this country that stand opposed to the ANC and the EFF.

"What they want, is for the DA to lead," he said.

John Steenhuisen
Newly-reelected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen celebrates his victory at the party's federal congress at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, 2 April 2023. The congress saw Steenhuisen take the helm of the party for a second term.
John Steenhuisen
Newly-reelected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen celebrates his victory at the party's federal congress at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, 2 April 2023. The congress saw Steenhuisen take the helm of the party for a second term.

Steenhuisen added South Africa was broken because weak leadership by President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the interest of the ANC above that of the country.

"It is because of this mindset that our nation is rotten with cadre deployment, infected with corruption, and dying from maladministration.

"And it is because of this mindset that the ANC has embraced the EFF as a coalition partner in Gauteng. Because for the ANC, politics has become more important than the people."

Steenhuisen admitted they could not achieve something that had never been done before by "acting the same way you've always acted before".

"Above all, we recognise that now is the time for the DA to become the leader of the alternative that will change our country for the better.

"In the interests of doing what Cyril Ramaphosa cannot, of rising above petty partisan politics, of putting South Africa first and of keeping the ANC-EFF doomsday coalition out, I can today make the following announcement."

John Steenhuisen
Newly-reelected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen celebrates his victory at the party's federal congress at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, 2 April 2023. The congress saw Steenhuisen take the helm of the party for a second term.

According to him, the party needed to reposition themselves with the elections looming.

"In this new phase, the DA and our country will face some of the greatest opportunities - but also some of the greatest risks - in our democratic history.

"The realistic prospect of the ANC being dragged below 50% in next year's national election presents a moment to radically reshape South Africa and our politics. But it will be up to us to determine whether this will be for the better," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisenmpho phalatsejohannesburggautengelectionsda congresspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
19% - 798 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
49% - 2108 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
32% - 1377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

31 Mar

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.79
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.97
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
991.31
0.0%
Palladium
1,460.24
0.0%
Gold
1,969.50
0.0%
Silver
24.11
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.89
+1.6%
Top 40
70,498
-0.8%
All Share
76,100
-0.8%
Resource 10
66,234
-1.9%
Industrial 25
102,950
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,496
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life

31 Mar

Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life
This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm

31 Mar

This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm
Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung...

31 Mar

Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung transplant
This Cape Town woman provides free access to women's sexual health through her app...

31 Mar

This Cape Town woman provides free access to women's sexual health through her app and website
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo