Steenhuisen endorses Zille for second term as federal chair ahead of DA’s national congress

Malaika Ditabo
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille and party leader John Steenhuisen.
  • The DA is set to announce the final candidates elected for a chance at becoming the party's chairperson of the federal executive.
  • Party leader John Steenhuisen said he hoped Helen Zille stood again for the position, adding she contributed to the DA's "internal culture".
  • Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga said the party discussed constitutional amendments ahead of the DA's conference in April, which was "well underway".

DA party leader John Steenhuisen hopes the party's federal council chairperson, Hellen Zille, will stand again for the position at its upcoming national congress in April. 

On the sidelines of a picket which Steenhuisen led outside the Bryntirion ministerial estate, he told News24 Zille was a "huge asset" to the DA. 

On Monday night, the party will announce which of its members have been elected by the council as the final candidates who will have a shot at becoming chairperson of the federal executive. 

He said, "she would make an excellent case for her re-election" due to her contribution to the party through "her ability to be able to deal with the granular detail of the day-to-day operations", which granted him the time to attend events such as the picket. 

Steenhuisen added Zille's presence in the party and handling of internal matters had tightened its culture and prevented the DA from being in a "mess" the country had witnessed from other political parties.

Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga told News24 he had not spoken to Zille about her re-election but there have been indications in the media.

He declined to comment on the matter but said: "I think if somebody feels like they still have a contribution to make, [they] can sell that vision to the delegates. I think it's up to the delegates to decide then whether that person is warranting their support or not.

"I do endorsement internally in the structures, but I think if you follow what I have been saying internally in the party, you will know then who I am supporting." 

News24 reported recently Msimanga and other Gauteng leaders endorsed Steenhuisen for a second term when he launched his manifesto for re-election. 

Meanwhile, Steenhuisen shared the preparations for the DA conference on 1 and 2 April "are well underway", adding his re-election campaign had been received well nationwide. 

He said:
I have been very encouraged by the reception that I have received across the country. I have been heavily endorsed by the majority of the provincial structures and by large parts of the public representatives. I have been visiting provinces.

Msimanga honed in and outlined the party had a webinar on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the conference where they discussed the constitutional amendment. 

"We will then have a successful congress as we normally do. It will be a professionally run congress and consultative conference, so that has already started now.

"In the weeks or the days building up to that, there's going to be a number of debates, going to be a number of engagements obviously, all the candidates are going to be crisscrossing the country talking to delegates and making sure they get as much support as they possibly can." 

Leaders who have publicly said they would be contesting positions in the DA congress include current spokesperson Solly MalatsiNatasha Mazzone and former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse


