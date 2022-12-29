The ANC is not 'plundering state resources' to fund 8 January celebrations - Mbalula

The ANC says officials diverting state resources for the party's 8 January celebrations will be dealt with decisively.

The party noted messages on social media suggesting there was a directive that government departments must fund the celebrations.

There will be a gala dinner and a golf day for fundraising purposes.

The ANC rejects, with the contempt it deserves, the notion that it would use state resources for its 8 January celebrations.

This is according to the governing party's recently elected secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, after the party noted "with concern" messages on social media "suggesting that there is a directive from unnamed sources that government departments must fund" parts of the party's celebrations.

"The ANC will not tolerate any person using its name under the pretext of raising funds for its activities from public funds," Mbalula said in a statement released on Thursday.

"Where there is any evidence of any government official purporting to divert public resources under the pretext that these are for ANC activities, decisive action will be taken against such officials.

"Any suggestion that the ANC is plundering public resources to fund its activities is rejected with the contempt it deserves."

He said ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane was in charge of the arrangements of the 8 January celebrations in Mangaung, along with the interim provincial committee of the Free State, while treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa was in charge of fundraising.

The 8 January rally, at the Petrus Molemela Stadium, will be preceded on 5 January by the virtual conclusion of the national elective conference, which the ANC failed to conclude on schedule at Nasrec, Johannesburg, in December.



On 7 January, there will be a golf day and gala dinner "for fundraising purposes".

The ANC celebrates its founding on 8 January 1912, annually, with a rally, where the party's leader presents a statement on behalf of the national executive committee.



