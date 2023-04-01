'The DA will lead a new governing coalition in the Union Buildings' - federal chair

DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer declared the DA's national federal congress a gathering at which the party would forge a way through which it could lead a coalition government next year.

Meyer said the ANC's failings created fertile ground for the DA to gain traction as an opposition, which would position it as the leader of a coalition government after the 2024 national elections.

His address came as he officially opened the DA national federal congress on Saturday.

In a fiery opening address at the DA's national federal congress on Saturday, outgoing DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer said his party was readying itself for a coalition government next year.

Addressing a packed Hall 5 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, Meyer spent most of the almost 10-minute address disparaging the ANC.

He said the ground was fertile for the DA to take over as its congress was meeting at a time when citizens had had enough of the constant failings of the ANC government and were ready for change.

This was as DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the "ANC - once a liberation giant across Africa - had turned into the oppressor of its people".

Speakers addressing the opening of the DA federal congress maintained the theme of unseating the ANC in the 2024 general elections.

Meyer said:

People no longer believe the ANC's rhetoric and will go to the polls next year to end the ANC rule. This congress is giving notice that the ANC is the outgoing government of South Africa; it is the DA that will lead a new governing coalition in the Union Buildings.

He added that the DA wanted a better future for all the people in South Africa; as such, "the DA will look at this congress [to] table tangible solutions to the challenges facing South Africa".



"Let us unite and rebuild South Africa; we need peace in our land. We will rewire the public governance in South Africa. We want all South Africans to be part of a stronger DA. We need to establish a new South Africa. We need a government," Meyer said.

He then declared the congress officially open.

Meyer's speech was received with a resounding round of applause in the festive venue.

In a dominant display of support for incumbent John Steenhuisen, most of the almost 2 000 delegates were carrying posters and wearing T-shirts that sported his face.

Gwarube said it was because of the ANC's failings and after its members had plundered Eskom, that small businesses were shutting down.

"The democratic dream has turned into a nightmare," Gwarube said.



She added that there was, therefore a need for the ANC to be removed from power - a feat that could only be achieved through a strong, united and determined DA.

"It is about time that we completely write off the ANC as a party of the past, not the party of our future. A relic of the past that is completely disinterested in the liberation of its people from the clutches of poverty," she said.

Cape Town

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who is seen as the future of the DA, was also given the opportunity to address delegates.

He said, "if the DA has achieved what it has in Cape Town, then this can be achieved everywhere".

"One year out from the most significant election since 1994, I am confident that the people gathered here today – this team – can do the same across South Africa. So don't ever accept that it can't be fixed, because it can," he said.



Hill-Lewis told delegates, "instead of waiting for things to go wrong, we are rolling up our sleeves and preparing things to go right".



