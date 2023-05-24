1h ago

The EFF is the only growing organisation, says 'proper guy' Malema

Malaika Ditabo
EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo: Lulama Zenzile
EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo: Lulama Zenzile
  • EFF leader Julius Malema claims the party has grown significantly in the last 10 years. 
  • Malema says he has learnt from his past tax mistakes and can lead the country to economic prosperity. 
  • He says he will work with other parties only if they accepted the EFF's "non-negotiable" terms.

EFF is the third largest and fastest growing political organisation, says party leader Julius Malema, claiming that his past mistakes have equipped him to be the best candidate to lead South Africa into economic prosperity.

Speaking on BBC's HARDTalk, which aired on Wednesday, Malema defined himself as a "proper guy" who could improve the country's current state through socialism. Malema said the party had grown significantly in recent years.

"The reality is that the EFF is the only organisation that is growing... The DA, which is the official opposition, and the ANC, which is the ruling party, are both significantly declining to the point where the DA called us the enemy number-one. 

"Why did they do so? Their own internal research tells them that the EFF has overtaken [them]. That's how much our policy position has attracted the people of South Africa. We are not going into coalitions for positions." 

Delivering his victory speech following his re-election as the DA leader, John Steenhuisen, said his party had declared the EFF as "enemy number-one." 

ALSO READ | Phala Phala: EFF wants Speaker to reconsider establishing impeachment committee

Since contesting in general elections in 2014, the party has grown significantly from 6.35% to 10.80%, with the DA's votes dropping from 22.23% to 20.77%. The ANC has also dropped in the last two elections with their average vote results shifting from 62.15% to 57.50%.

Malema added that he was willing to go into coalition with any party, however, only if they accepted the EFF's "minimal non-negotiable terms". 

He stated:

If you are going to work with us, you are going to have to expropriate land without compensation. You are going to nationalise the mines. You are going to establish a state-owned mine. You are going to make sure that we fight crime fire by fire to make this country a safe place. Those are just but minimal non-negotiable points that we will engage with anyone.

The EFF leader admitted to having committed tax mistakes and said he had paid his dues. "When I made my mistake on tax when I was very young. When I was almost 27 years old, and fixed that problem. Today I am a 42-year-old married man with children, who has taken responsibility and built a solid party to be the third largest party without the support of white monopoly capital and the owners of the South African economy." 

Malema added that his victory and vision for the country will come from the upcoming 2024 elections. 

"A ballot box that produces a revolutionary party will unleash the revolution, and the revolution when it is unleashed through a democratically-elected government is the changing of the system," he said. 

