22m ago

add bookmark

'The president listened': Ramaphosa withdraws new perks for ministers, calls for review

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the withdrawal of amendments to the ministerial handbook.
  • This was after the public outcry after it emerged that ministers and deputy ministers would not pay for electricity and water. 
  • The new amendments also allowed ministers to increase their staff components. 

"The president listened."

This was the message from President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Monday when he announced the withdrawal of a controversial amendment to the ministerial handbook that would see taxpayers fork out millions more in perks for ministers and deputy ministers. 

Magwenya announced that Ramaphosa had scrapped the amendment to the ministerial handbook, which would see taxpayers fork out for water and electricity for ministers and deputy ministers - among other perks - following public outrage. 

He said the president ordered the withdrawal of the Cabinet minute, which effected amendments to the ministerial handbook pending a review. 

The handbook guides the perks given to members of the executive, which includes cars, a staff component and flights. "The intention behind the amendment was not a nefarious one.

The intention was to find some sort of balance between what ministers can afford to pay and what they are required to pay," Magwenya said. In April, Ramaphosa agreed to give ministers and deputy ministers new perks, which included increased staff members at their official residences at the cost of R87 million to taxpayers. 

READ | The Ministerial Handbook: Keeping ministers away from the common people

Magwenya denied that the ministerial handbook was amended in "secrecy" but said the president had listened to the public outcry. 

"Where we are now, we are at a stage where the president has listened. The president appreciates the public outcry in the context of the economic and social pressures that a lot of South Africans are facing.

The president is heartened by the fact that we have an active citizenry," Magwenya said. He said the motive behind the new perks given to ministers and deputies was not nefarious. Magwenya said:

We can take heart of the fact that the president has ordered the withdrawal of this minute that gave effect to the guide and ordered a review simply because he is attuned to the challenges that South Africans are faced with on a daily basis.

He said the matter was no longer up for debate and the president realised the need for the review of the perks given to ministers amid economic constraints plaguing the country. 

“I suppose, with hindsight, the intention behind that was not a nefarious one. The intention was to try and find some sort of balance between what ministers can afford to pay verse some of the costs they have.”  

The DA on Monday said if Ramaphosa did not scrap the ministerial handbook, it would march to the Bryntirion Estate, which houses ministers in Pretoria. 

"It is a flagrant conflict of interest that Ramaphosa unilaterally and secretly decides on perks for himself and his Cabinet colleagues, even when these perks cost the people of this country so dearly. The DA has already laid a complaint with the Public Protector over the apparent fact that there is no law that provides for the existence of the ministerial handbook," DA spokesperson Leon Schreiber said. 

Magwenya described the DA’s action as “unnecessarily dramatic". 

Schreiber said Ramaphosa should scrap the handbook in its current form and apologise to South Africans. With the withdrawal of the amendment, the 2019 version of the ministerial handbook remains in place.

Magwenya would not give time frames for when the review would be completed. “Let's ensure that the next version of the guide is aligned to not only the public expectations but to the realities that many South Africans face," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaparliamentgovernmentpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2621 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
44% - 6828 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 145 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
38% - 5912 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
+1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.73
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.3%
Gold
1,657.81
+0.9%
Silver
18.75
+2.6%
Palladium
1,996.50
+0.1%
Platinum
917.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
59,638
+3.1%
All Share
66,191
+3.0%
Resource 10
61,920
+3.3%
Industrial 25
80,074
+2.7%
Financial 15
14,681
+3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo