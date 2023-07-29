'The stadium is filling up': EFF says anniversary bash is running smoothly





The EFF is celebrating its 10th anniversary at FNB Stadium, and more than 94 000 people are expected to attend.

Several buses packed with supporters have already arrived.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said the event was running smoothly.

The crowd at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg was in high spirits on Saturday as EFF members painted the stadium red and black in celebration of the party's 10th anniversary.

Busloads of supporters pulled up from all provinces for the much-anticipated celebration as supporters young and old filled up the streets, singing joyfully.

"We are happy. There are no problems. We are having fun. We are fine. Our people are happy. We are going to begin on time. It is a happy anniversary," EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini told News24 as he boasted that the day had been running smoothly.

"A lot of people are still coming in. We have got a lot of people outside, so everything is running smoothly. No accidents have been reported, and our people are happy. Everything is under control."

Dlamini added that the party had gone all out.

Also in high spirits for the event was the party's treasurer-general, Omphile Maotwe, who described the turnout as great.

"I am happy, very happy. The day is finally here. The stadium is filling up nicely. The lower level is full. The second level is full. We are now opening up for the upper level, so it is all excitement. We still have a lot of buses coming in. There are still a lot of people outside who are coming in. Fighters are happy. We are in a jovial mode. It's a whole 10 years, so we are happy."



EFF supporters are in high spirits in anticipation of EFF president Julius Malema who is going to come greet the crowd any minute now.#EFF10thAnnivesary @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/hE2mqR9cTq — Bongekile Macupe (@BongeMacupe) July 29, 2023

Earlier this week, the EFF announced that it had banned more than 400 of its public representatives due to their failure to secure transport for their constituents.

In the leadup to the big bash, the party held several other events, including a gala dinner attended by alleged tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti and Major General Feroz Khan, a diplomatic breakfast, and it celebrated its conception at the Marikana koppie.

READ | Taking a Khan(s) – what did Crime Intelligence boss do at EFF jamboree?

Opposition leaders were also at the stadium to celebrate with the EFF, including UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, ATM president Vuyo Zungula, and former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mkhuseli Jack, who is part of Mmusi Maimane's BOSA.

Other dignitaries included Bapedi nation Queen Mother Manyaku Thulare.



