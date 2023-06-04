The wait is over: ANC finally elects West Rand regional leadership

The ANC in the West Rand announced its official regional leadership a year after the provincial elective conference.

The elections took place in Centurion, where party delegates from various branches nominated and elected the leadership structures.

The dispute in West Rand made it unclear who the region supported – Panyaza Lesufi or Lebogang Maile – at the provincial conference.

A year after failing to convene before last year's 14th provincial elective conference, the West Rand ANC has finally elected its leadership.



It became the last of the province's five regions, the others being Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Sedibeng, to elect its leadership.

Speaking to News24 on Sunday, ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said there were no delays; instead, the sitting took place after the stipulated time frame, and adding the region did not dissolve its structures.



"Through the work of the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC), all branches were able to convene successful general meetings that elected delegates and branch leaders as well as delegates to the regional conference. And we were able to meet the 70% threshold at the deadline set by the PEC."



The regional conference takes place every five years. However, before that, branches convene to elect the people representing the region at the provincial conference.



Last year, however, regional branch disputes and divisions prevented it from successfully nominating and electing members who would represent the West Rand.



Its 11th conference was held this weekend (2-4 June).



In a statement on Saturday, ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary TK Nciza announced and congratulated the region's newly elected office bearers.



The West Rand regional office-bearers results: William Matsheke, as regional chairperson,

Merafong councillor Sello Mogomotsi as deputy regional chair,

Rand West City Chief Whip Mkhuseli Jokazi as regional secretary,

Mncebisi Moyeni as regional secretary, and

Doreen Davis as regional treasurer.

Although the West Rand failed to select its leadership before the provincial conference, the 63 branches could still participate.

A total of 1 138 delegates from various branches, provincial executives, and the regional executive committees participated in the voting process.



The various structures were involved in the election, which saw Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile go head to head for the party's provincial chairperson title.



City Press previously reported that Lesufi had the backing of Sedibeng and Johannesburg, whereas Maile's fate lay in the hands of Ekurhuleni and Pretoria.



The division and lack of unity within the various regions contributed to the delays and chaos which saw the 14th conference being divided into two parts.



