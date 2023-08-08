43m ago

Share

'There is no crisis in IFP': Hlabisa says party has no time for factionalism ahead of 2024 elections

accreditation
Soyiso Maliti
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said his party was stronger after meeting with members who had signed a petition calling for his ousting.
IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said his party was stronger after meeting with members who had signed a petition calling for his ousting.
Gallo Images
  • IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party is stronger.
  • He said the party would not be distracted by "the desperate mischief of our detractors" who seek to sow divisions.
  • His comments followed reports that 20 party officials had planned to have him removed.

Eighteen IFP leaders who signed a petition that would've set in motion a process to have party president Velenkosini Hlabisa removed, have admitted to making a "mistake" and have since apologised.

It is believed that 20 party officials - mostly councillors and some national council members - had planned to remove Hlabisa. Two are believed to have distanced themselves from the petition since.

Speculation on the planned ousting came barely a month after News24 reported on a security threat on Hlabisa, which prompted police to deploy additional bodyguards to protect him.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Hlabisa said the members' first mistake was to bypass him when they sent the petition to IFP secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo on 29 July, requesting a special urgent sitting of the party's national council. This, he said, was not in line with the IFP's constitution. 

READ | IFP's Hlabisa faces a revolt, but analyst says party will 'disintegrate' without Buthelezi

He said they sat down with 18 members (after two withdrew from the petition) and explained a clause relating to petitions, and that the members "conceded that they jumped a step" by not speaking to the president and apologised.

He said their apology was accepted "in the spirit of unity".

"We had a fruitful and constructive engagement with the colleagues, who went as far as offering an apology to the party for the confusion and public anxiety the petition has caused," Hlabisa said.

Hlabisa added the members had not substantiated their petition and that, after two members withdrew, the petition no longer had party constitutional muster.

While the IFP constitution allows for internal petitions, "it must be understood that this is an exceptional measure", he said.

"The colleagues have categorically distanced themselves from the speculation that suggested that through their petition, they would table a motion of no confidence in the IFP president," Hlabisa said.

He said the main issue raised by the members was the party's readiness for the general elections next year and a concern about whether structures were in place.  

"Contrary to speculation, the IFP has emerged out of yesterday's meeting stronger in its unity," Hlabisa said. 

"The IFP will not be distracted by the desperate mischief of our detractors who seek to sow divisions in the IFP through speculation or rumour mongering."

The party leader added: 

Let me firstly assure our members and South Africa, there is no crisis in the IFP. The party is solid, strong, and united in its course of service to South Africa.

Although he was at pains to portray the leadership of the IFP as united, Hlabisa told the media that the party always "encourages" members to learn from their "neighbours how factionalism destroys a political party".

"We are all working to uproot factionalism and throw it outside the IFP because we know once you become factional, factionalism weakens the party and it stands against unity," Hlabisa said. 

"As the leadership and rank and file of the IFP, we're resolute that [factionalists] must be isolated. 

"We do not take all our time to concentrate on factions because it will derail us from [objectives] of the 2024 general elections."

He said the IFP was trying to ensure that factionalism "doesn't derail us".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ifpmkhuleko hlengwavelenkosini hlabisamangosuthu buthelezikwazulu natalpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What action must Cape Town authorities take in response to the unruly taxi protests?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Concede to their demands
1% - 17 votes
Formalise the taxi industry
24% - 390 votes
Focus on spatial inequality first
2% - 30 votes
Civil claims to make culprits pay
39% - 653 votes
Fix other transport modes
34% - 564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

4h ago

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

1h ago

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.96
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
24.11
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.74
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Platinum
895.98
-2.1%
Palladium
1,210.40
-2.0%
Gold
1,929.22
-0.4%
Silver
22.80
-1.4%
Brent Crude
85.34
-1.1%
Top 40
71,283
-0.4%
All Share
76,793
-0.3%
Resource 10
59,948
-0.9%
Industrial 25
106,360
-0.5%
Financial 15
17,291
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo