'There is no crisis in IFP': Hlabisa says party has no time for factionalism ahead of 2024 elections

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party is stronger.

He said the party would not be distracted by "the desperate mischief of our detractors" who seek to sow divisions.

His comments followed reports that 20 party officials had planned to have him removed.

Eighteen IFP leaders who signed a petition that would've set in motion a process to have party president Velenkosini Hlabisa removed, have admitted to making a "mistake" and have since apologised.

It is believed that 20 party officials - mostly councillors and some national council members - had planned to remove Hlabisa. Two are believed to have distanced themselves from the petition since.

Speculation on the planned ousting came barely a month after News24 reported on a security threat on Hlabisa, which prompted police to deploy additional bodyguards to protect him.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Hlabisa said the members' first mistake was to bypass him when they sent the petition to IFP secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo on 29 July, requesting a special urgent sitting of the party's national council. This, he said, was not in line with the IFP's constitution.

He said they sat down with 18 members (after two withdrew from the petition) and explained a clause relating to petitions, and that the members "conceded that they jumped a step" by not speaking to the president and apologised.

He said their apology was accepted "in the spirit of unity".

"We had a fruitful and constructive engagement with the colleagues, who went as far as offering an apology to the party for the confusion and public anxiety the petition has caused," Hlabisa said.

Hlabisa added the members had not substantiated their petition and that, after two members withdrew, the petition no longer had party constitutional muster.

STATEMENT BY IFP PRESIDENT VELENKOSINI HLABISA ON BEHALF OF IFP NECPresident Hlabisa today briefed the media regarding 20 National Council Members who petitioned the IFP SG on 29 July to convene a sitting of the IFP National Council. Full statement: https://t.co/uggL2TCkts pic.twitter.com/aUfeLTKoNB — Inkatha Freedom Party (@IFP_National) August 8, 2023

While the IFP constitution allows for internal petitions, "it must be understood that this is an exceptional measure", he said.

"The colleagues have categorically distanced themselves from the speculation that suggested that through their petition, they would table a motion of no confidence in the IFP president," Hlabisa said.

He said the main issue raised by the members was the party's readiness for the general elections next year and a concern about whether structures were in place.

"Contrary to speculation, the IFP has emerged out of yesterday's meeting stronger in its unity," Hlabisa said.

"The IFP will not be distracted by the desperate mischief of our detractors who seek to sow divisions in the IFP through speculation or rumour mongering."

The party leader added:

Let me firstly assure our members and South Africa, there is no crisis in the IFP. The party is solid, strong, and united in its course of service to South Africa.

Although he was at pains to portray the leadership of the IFP as united, Hlabisa told the media that the party always "encourages" members to learn from their "neighbours how factionalism destroys a political party".

"We are all working to uproot factionalism and throw it outside the IFP because we know once you become factional, factionalism weakens the party and it stands against unity," Hlabisa said.

"As the leadership and rank and file of the IFP, we're resolute that [factionalists] must be isolated.

"We do not take all our time to concentrate on factions because it will derail us from [objectives] of the 2024 general elections."

He said the IFP was trying to ensure that factionalism "doesn't derail us".