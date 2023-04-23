7m ago

Share

Time of underhanded coalition governments has reached sell-by date, says ANC

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Makhura, pictured previously.
David Makhura, pictured previously.
Christopher Moagi
  • The ANC has finally outlined its strategic framework on coalitions. 
  • According to the party, it will not rule out getting into bed with any party including the DA and EFF. 
  • The ANC has, however, cautioned against getting into coalitions for nefarious reasons that have nothing to do with serving the people.

The time of underhanded coalition governments premised on partners gratifying each other to the detriment of citizens has reached its sell-by date, says the ANC as it outlined new rules of engagements regarding coalitions.

This was communicated by David Makhura when he delivered the ANC's strategic framework on coalitions on Sunday afternoon. 

Makhura said the party's national executive committee (NEC) would adopt the policy framework he presented. 

According to his presentation, the ANC resolved not to rule out going into partnership with any party but to prioritise winning elections outright instead of already having coalitions in mind as a fallback plan. 

"The starting point should be working to win the elections; we are not resigned to coalitions.

"When we deal with coalitions we must have a national approach and engage uniformly. We must also agree that we don't tamper with the administration work in municipalities.

"We can't, as coalition partners, agree on removing and putting certain people in an administration and destabilising these administrations, so that's also an important consideration in who we will get into coalition with," said Makhura. 

He added: 

Today, we have coalitions who among the things they bargain are things we regard as illegal. They are basically interfering in the working of the administration.

"Coalitions discussing tenders, coalitions discussing removing a municipal manager or appointing certain officials in those processes.

"We want to be part of coalitions that observe the rule of law and respect procedures of how officials are elected," said Makhura.

He was quick to add he was not referring to Gauteng coalitions which have proved to be the most unstable.

Makhura said there was no evidence of collusion between his party and other smaller parties, and any one with such evidence should take it to law enforcement officials. 

He also revealed part of the consideration by the ANC was to possibly introduce the collective executive system across the 80 hung councils in the country.

READ | Gayton McKenzie eyes Joburg mayor seat as PA backs removal of Thapelo Amad

The collective executive system, as stated in Section 12 of the Municipal Structures Act, allows for the scrapping of the mayoral executive system and takes powers away from a mayor and allows a new committee to run proceedings.

"Among key challenges we're facing in the country is that we have unstable and dysfunctional coalitions impacting hugely on service delivery in municipalities," he said.

"We've seen much more stability in municipalities run by the collective executive system over the mayoral system. This means parties will be represented proportionally according to the seats they got in council.

"We only have trouble where [there's] a mayoral executive system. We're thinking of introducing an executive system in all hung councils," added Makhura.

Feeling the heat as the official opposition, the DA, rounds up smaller parties in an ambitious proposal of a "moonshot pact" to defeat the ANC and keep the EFF out of governance, the ANC NEC has also instructed Cyril Ramaphosa to convene the party's own dialogue on coalitions.

"There are many parties and groups that have proposals on how to strengthen coalitions, not just the DA.

"The NEC is actually directing that the president should convene a dialogue with the different players, not only parties.

"One of the most serious mistakes that we can't make is thinking that local coalitions are an issue of political parties alone.

"Civil society groups must be involved; academics who have been very much involved should also be involved and have a say.

"One of the decisions that are being considered is that there must have a dialogue on how to manage coalitions in the interests of the people, how to formulate policies so that the coalitions can really have results," said Makhura. 

The ANC is also set to approve a policy that says where there are coalition governments, the party with the most significant votes should have the initiative to formulate the coalitions.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancdavid makhuraparty politicspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
35% - 1052 votes
Home comfort
19% - 559 votes
Personal health
5% - 160 votes
Personal safety
41% - 1230 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.49
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.07
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,124.28
0.0%
Palladium
1,602.16
0.0%
Gold
1,983.25
0.0%
Silver
25.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,345
-1.3%
All Share
77,911
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,360
-3.7%
Industrial 25
105,645
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,462
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo