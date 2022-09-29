Tripartite alliance cracks laid bare: Cosatu votes on whether to support ANC or SACP during 2024 elections

Cracks within the tripartite alliance were again in full view on Thursday as Cosatu affiliates voted on whether to support the ANC or SACP at the 2024 elections.

Delegates voted on whether to take the decision at the congress taking place or at a special congress to be convened next year.

The results of the vote will be announced later on Thursday, along with the new leadership that will lead the federation.

Delegates spent Thursday, the final day of Cosatu’s 14th elective conference, deliberating on whether to throw their support behind the ANC or the SACP at the 2024 national elections.

This demonstrated further cracks in the tripartite alliance that were displayed the past few days, with delegates preventing the ANC from delivering its message of support.

The motion was sponsored by the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) after SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila, during his message of support to the congress, said his party was ready to contest elections against the ANC.

Sadtu proposed that congress take a decision during the elective conference on whether to support the SACP to go it alone.

The motion initially appeared to receive a lot of support.

However, some affiliates had since highlighted that they did not receive a mandate from members and could therefore not vote on the proposed motion.

Union leaders disagreed on how the matter should be handled, with one group calling for a vote on the issue be taken on Thursday and a second group suggesting that an extraordinary congress be convened next year for a decision to be taken.

As a result, two motions were tabled and had to be voted on Thursday.

Eventually, Sadtu, the architects of sponsoring the divorce from the ANC, decided not to vote on the motions, saying they had not received a mandate from their members.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) also said voting or even discussing the matter was tantamount to engaging "with congress on a thing that we have no mandate on”.

“We must canvass our members and then get a mandate before taking a resolution or even voting, said Satawu.

The union suggested that going back to members, informing them of the proposal, and getting their input was the best way to deal with the matter.

As such, both Satawu and Sadtu decided not to vote on the matter.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa also declined to vote, saying they too had not received a mandate from their members.

A majority of the 18 affiliates indicated that they would not be voting, given that they had not consulted with their members.

The voting, however, went on with the majority view from the affiliates expected to be announced later on Thursday.

Should the vote be in favour of taking a decision on Thursday, then another vote will follow on whether to support the SACP or the ANC at the 2024 elections.