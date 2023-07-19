10m ago

Share

Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
EFF leader Julius Malema was slaughtering a cow for its big bash on 29 July at FNB stadium. Photo: Twitter
EFF leader Julius Malema was slaughtering a cow for its big bash on 29 July at FNB stadium. Photo: Twitter
  • The NSPCA has been called on to act following a video of EFF leader Julius Malema struggling to slaughter a cow. 
  • In preparation for its 10th anniversary, the party slaughtered a donated cow, which would be served at its bash at the FNB Stadium on 29 July. 
  • The NSPCA has disclosed it is investigating the incident.

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema struggling to slaughter a cow as part of the party's 10th anniversary has sparked public outrage.  

Various online users urged the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) to intervene. 

This, after the EFF held a ceremonial slaughter in Magaliesburg on 13 July, where animals donated to the party were being prepared for the big bash at FNB Stadium on 29 July.

The video shows a cow in a red cage with its head sticking out.

Malema is seen holding a small knife which he stabs in the back of the animal's head. 

He makes several attempts to slaughter the animal, repeatedly jabbing the knife into the cow; however, he makes little to no progress.

The cow appears to be in distress, struggling to move away. 

READ | EFF asks for cows, donations to 'fund revolution' ahead of 10th-anniversary bash

During the process, the cow is held in place by its horn by an EFF member as others surround Malema, who changes knives during the process, eventually killing the cow. 

Enraged by this, the public has called on the NSPCA to take action and address the incident.

One reader disheartened by the video reached out to News24, expressing their frustration, and calling it animal abuse.

He said:
I'm an expat South African and recently received the attached video of animal abuse being inflicted by Julius Malema. It shows him supposedly trying to slaughter a cow, using what I can only call the worst possible means available to him. He'll probably try and hide behind the whole "culture" narrative, but according to the SPCA's website, this is still not acceptable.

Linking an article by the NSPCA, the text spoke about the necessity of pre-stunning: making an animal unconscious before slaughtering it to minimalise its pain.  

An excerpt from the text read: "Humane slaughter involves a two-stage process. Animals are first stunned with a species-appropriate method, such as a captive bolt device in the case of cattle.

"Sheep and goats, poultry, rabbits, and pigs are usually electrically stunned in an abattoir. This renders them unconscious and insensible to pain."

Responding to News24 on whether it would pursue the matter, the NSPCA said it was investigating it and would release a statement in due time.

Its finance unit manager, Nadine Ferreira, added: "We are investigating the slaughter and also the slaughter of a further 100 cattle. We appreciate your concern, and we are equally concerned."

The EFF was unavailable for comment. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nspcaeffjulius malemagautengjohannesburgpoliticsanimals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the cancellation of 7de Laan on SABC2?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ai tog! It's the end of an era
34% - 574 votes
Shocked that people still watched it
66% - 1107 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

3h ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

6h ago

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.12
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
973.56
-1.1%
Palladium
1,302.25
-0.5%
Gold
1,976.14
-0.1%
Silver
25.10
+0.1%
Brent-ruolie
79.63
+1.4%
Top 40
71,859
0.0%
All Share
77,081
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,715
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,474
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,792
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

6h ago

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo