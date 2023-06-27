1h ago

War of words as DA rejects Nqaba Bhanga claims of Zille conspiracy against him

Jason Felix
Nqaba Bhanga
  • Former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga looks set to be booted from the party.
  • On Monday, Bhanga was given 48 hours to explain why he must not be suspended from the party after he accused DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille of being racist.
  • Bhanga claimed in a Facebook post that Zille was in Gqeberha to further a conspiracy against him.

The DA has rejected former Eastern Cape party leader Nqaba Bhanga's accusations against federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield believes Bhanga's claims have no basis.

He said: "Bhanga's claims were recorded in a poorly written post on Facebook which he had to edit multiple times. Bhanga claims that Zille was in Gqeberha on Friday night in furtherance of some far-fetched conspiracy against him. However, the DA has confirmed that Zille was not even in the Eastern Cape at the time."

In a statement, Whitfield said Bhanga further claimed that Zille had conducted an investigation into his property, which he said was false.

"The only body tasked with investigation in the DA is the federal legal commission (FLC), a politically independent body within the party, and can only be commenced with after a formal complaint has been lodged and tagged. The FLC conducts its work without fear and favour," Whitfield said.

On Monday, Bhanga was given 48 hours to explain why he must not be suspended from the party.

This comes after he accused Zille of being racist on Saturday.

His Facebook post read: "Helen Zille is the most racist person. She [has] got a file of all back people.

"Yesterday I learnt how she got information to try to destroy the ANC. I'm hurt to know that you were working with the ANC against me (sic)."

Whitfield said it was difficult to speculate on what led Bhanga to post the "obviously and verifiably" false claims instead of raising them within the structures of the party.

"Sadly, this latest incident is part of a deeply unfortunate pattern of destructive personal behaviour. The DA leadership have on several occasions made interventions and have attempted to support him to deal with the underlying issues. Bhanga has, however, reneged on his commitments to these interventions.

"The simple truth is that Bhanga has at no stage provided any evidence to support his claims. Unless this changes, the DA will treat this as an egregious case of slander against the party and take all appropriate steps, including through the FLC. Rather than lashing out at the party that has shown him nothing but compassion and support throughout his personal struggles, we once again encourage Bhanga to seek appropriate help," he said.

Various efforts to contact Bhanga failed.

