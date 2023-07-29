41m ago

Share

WATCH | ANC 'has eaten the country's money', opposition must unite against them, Holomisa tells EFF rally

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Thousands of EFF supporters gathered at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday for the EFF's rally. 
  • The EFF hosted its anniversary gathering to celebrate 10 years as a registered political party. 
  • Opposition political party leaders who attended the rally told EFF leaders that only a united bloc could remove the ANC from office in the 2024 elections.

"The ANC criminals have eaten the state money, and now is the time for the opposition to be united," UDM leader Bantu Holomisa told an upbeat crowd at the EFF's anniversary celebration on Saturday. 

Holomisa was one of several political party leaders who attended the EFF rally to mark the party's 10 years on the political scene. 

Diplomats and political party representatives from Azapo, PAC, UDM and ATM attended the rally. 

Holomisa recalled his visit to Marikana in 2013 with EFF leader Julius Malema and deputy Floyd Shivambu, soon after the two had been expelled from the ANC. 

He told the thousands of supporters that the EFF had to unite other opposition political parties to help dislodge the ANC from power. 

"The criminals have eaten the country's money, and we must come together and unite as the opposition," Holomisa said. 

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said opposition political parties should be united before the 2024 elections, or they would never be able to remove the ANC from power. 

Zungula congratulated the EFF on its 10 years on the political stage.

"As the ATM, we want to wish you well. As the opposition, we have to work together. There is no future in this country if we do not work together... If we do not unite, we will not win as the opposition parties next year," he said. 

READ |  'The stadium is filling up': EFF says anniversary bash is running smoothly

Gauteng EFF chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said the rally was taking place in the province where the party stood the biggest chance of removing the ANC from office. 

He said the ANC was not serious about running the province and that citizens faced the difficulties of high unemployment, poverty and rampant crime. 

"Welcome to Gauteng with a housing backlog of nearly two million, a province where sinkholes are a constant occurrence. The people of Dieplsoot are riddled with crime and are tired of it. With all the challenges faced by the people, we have a government obsessed with itself and a province that we are fighting with every day," Dunga said.  

He added that Premier Panyaza Lesufi was not interested in governance, but rather paraded unemployed youth desperate for jobs at stadiums, with a promise of jobs. He was referring to the Gauteng government's Nasi iSpani programme. 

Dunga painted Gauteng as a province in crisis that only the EFF could help save.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemabantu holomisagautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 10493 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 472 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+3.3%
Rand - Pound
22.19
+2.0%
Rand - Euro
19.05
+1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
+1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.9%
Platinum
935.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,245.03
0.0%
Gold
1,959.39
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.4%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo