WATCH | ANC 'has eaten the country's money', opposition must unite against them, Holomisa tells EFF rally





Thousands of EFF supporters gathered at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday for the EFF's rally.

The EFF hosted its anniversary gathering to celebrate 10 years as a registered political party.

Opposition political party leaders who attended the rally told EFF leaders that only a united bloc could remove the ANC from office in the 2024 elections.

"The ANC criminals have eaten the state money, and now is the time for the opposition to be united," UDM leader Bantu Holomisa told an upbeat crowd at the EFF's anniversary celebration on Saturday.

Holomisa was one of several political party leaders who attended the EFF rally to mark the party's 10 years on the political scene.

Diplomats and political party representatives from Azapo, PAC, UDM and ATM attended the rally.

Holomisa recalled his visit to Marikana in 2013 with EFF leader Julius Malema and deputy Floyd Shivambu, soon after the two had been expelled from the ANC.

He told the thousands of supporters that the EFF had to unite other opposition political parties to help dislodge the ANC from power.

"The criminals have eaten the country's money, and we must come together and unite as the opposition," Holomisa said.

♦?In Pictures♦?The President of UDM Bantu Holomisa at the #EFF10thAnniversary giving his message of support. pic.twitter.com/iCzwWZOeEB — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 29, 2023

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said opposition political parties should be united before the 2024 elections, or they would never be able to remove the ANC from power.

Zungula congratulated the EFF on its 10 years on the political stage.

"As the ATM, we want to wish you well. As the opposition, we have to work together. There is no future in this country if we do not work together... If we do not unite, we will not win as the opposition parties next year," he said.

READ | 'The stadium is filling up': EFF says anniversary bash is running smoothly

Gauteng EFF chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said the rally was taking place in the province where the party stood the biggest chance of removing the ANC from office.

He said the ANC was not serious about running the province and that citizens faced the difficulties of high unemployment, poverty and rampant crime.

"Welcome to Gauteng with a housing backlog of nearly two million, a province where sinkholes are a constant occurrence. The people of Dieplsoot are riddled with crime and are tired of it. With all the challenges faced by the people, we have a government obsessed with itself and a province that we are fighting with every day," Dunga said.

He added that Premier Panyaza Lesufi was not interested in governance, but rather paraded unemployed youth desperate for jobs at stadiums, with a promise of jobs. He was referring to the Gauteng government's Nasi iSpani programme.

Dunga painted Gauteng as a province in crisis that only the EFF could help save.



