WATCH | 'Leave the people as they are': Malema leads picket against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill

Zintle Mahlati
  • EFF leader Julius Malema and his supporters picketed outside the Uganda Embassy in Pretoria on Tuesday. 
  • Malema said Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill was dangerous and had to be opposed. 
  • If the bill, recently passed by Uganda's parliament, is signed as law it will see people face the death penalty if criminally charged for their sexual identity. 

EFF leader Julius Malema claims Uganda's controversial anti-homosexuality bill will allow the country's president, Yoweri Museveni, to prosecute political opponents. 

The EFF held a picket outside the Ugandan Embassy in Pretoria on Tuesday. 

It was intended to show the EFF's disapproval of the controversial bill Uganda's parliament recently passed. 

If Museveni signs the bill into law, it will see people prosecuted for their sexual identity with harsh penalties, including death.

The bill has been condemned internationally.

EFF leader Julius Malema covering himself with an LGBTQIA+ flag while leading the crowd to the Ugandan Embassy in Pretoria.
 

The EFF picket was attended by a handful of supporters dressed in the party's branded T-shirts.

A difference in this gathering was some supporters were dressed in rainbow-coloured items as a tribute to the LGBTQ community.

Malema himself was draped in a rainbow-coloured flag. 

He said the EFF opposed Museveni's efforts to prosecute people for their identity, adding the EFF could not simply sit and watch as fellow Africans were driven into hiding, fearing being arrested and killed. 

Two vocal Ugandan's (Pappa D and Mukasa King) leading the march alongside Julius Malema against the Anti-Homosexuality Bill.
A demonstrator holds up his placard during the picket to the Ugandan embassy against the Anti-Homosexuality Bill.
"No one must take away an individual or community's life based on their identity. We cannot say we are celebrating Human Rights Day in South Africa, yet another part of Africa needs to celebrate human rights. 

"We are saying Museveni leave the people as they are. It cannot be that you identify people based on hatred, and then you kill them. I am here to tell the people of Uganda we are with you against the tyrant," Malema added. 

Museveni has been accused of oppressing political opponents who are against his government and long-held position as leader of Uganda. 

Malema said the EFF already took issue with opposition leaders such as Bobi Wine, who cannot move freely in Uganda and has the army stationed outside his home. 

Wine, a singer turned politician, contested, and lost against Museveni for the presidency in 2021. He has been under house arrest since December 2021. 

Malema said Museveni's bill made no sense and instead was likely another tool to be used against his opponents. 

"What science are they using to identify people as gay? Museveni could wake up one day and accuse Bobbi Wine of being gay and have him prosecuted," he added. 

The EFF handed over a memorandum to Uganda's High Commission office, demanding the country reverse the controversial bill. 

A heavy police presence was seen at the office from early on Tuesday, with officers carrying shields stationed inside the embassy's garden. 

The EFF picket was peaceful, with the few hundred supporters quickly dispersing after Malema's address.

