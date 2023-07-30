WATCH | Mbalula was late to open ANC Veterans League conference, Zikalala confirms to Ramaphosa

Fikile Mbalula arrived about two hours late for the start of the ANC Veterans League conference.

News24 reported that former president Thabo Mbeki was annoyed at Mbalula's late arrival.

Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said Mbalula lied that the elders had delayed the start of their conference.

Newly-elected ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala rubbished claims that a delay by the elders resulted in ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula opening the conference later than anticipated - and insisted it was Mbalula who was late.

Mbalula was set to open the three-day conference in Boksburg at 13:00 on Friday, according to the official programme, but only spoke at around 15:00.

"It's only the SG [Mbalula] that came late – [more than] an hour-and-a-half [late]. Now they [the secretary-general's office] want to blame it on us.

"They say we were not ready – it is not true. We were ready," Zikalala said ahead of Ramaphosa's closing address.

Former president Thabo Mbeki was not pleased with the late start of the gathering, News24 reported on Friday.

Whispering to Sophie de Bruyn after Mbalula had not arrived for the conference's scheduled start time, a visibly annoyed Mbeki said: "uMbalula is supposed to open [the conference], and he is nowhere in sight."

On Saturday, Mbalula's office issued a statement refuting News24's report.

It contended that "unforeseen registration-related reasons" caused by the late arrival of delegates from outside Gauteng has actually stalled the opening address.

Mbalula asserted:

In this regard, [News24's] report is unfortunate and reckless.

The veterans league, comprising ANC members who have served at least 40 years in the organisation and its allied movements, elected its new leadership.



Zikalala was elected as president unopposed, with Mavuso Msimang as his deputy.



Ilva Mackay Langa was appointed secretary-general, with Connie September her deputy.



Fazel Randera was elected treasurer-general.

Describing the elders as the ANC's "repository of knowledge", Ramaphosa said in his closing remarks that the veterans league "had the right to call for discipline" in the party.



"As you sit here, just know that you are not visitors [to] the ANC. You have a voice. As president of the ANC, I am saying you have a voice."







