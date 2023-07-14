32m ago

WATCH | Moonshot pact: 'If the DA had invited us, we would have come on board' - Malema

  • The EFF is willing to partner with opposition parties to unseat the ANC. 
  • Julius Malema says the DA does not want to invite the EFF to join its moonshot pact.
  • He says the EFF is open to working with the DA. 

The DA rejected the EFF's efforts to join the moonshot pact, which would unite opposition parties to remove the ANC from government.

This was according to the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, who was interacting with the media in Sandton on Friday. 

Malema said the EFF had been vocal about its willingness to join the DA-led moonshot pact to oust the ANC. 

"If the DA had invited us, we would have come on board - but we would not go to the moon because we must serve the earth," said Malema.

"We have decided on something else. We have been more than willing to work with the DA. We even voted for them. I said from the beginning that the coming together of opposition parties to give our people an alternative is my first option." 

He added: "The EFF would like to work with opposition parties to remove the corrupt ANC from power, but also to give the people of South Africa something different. But we cannot impose ourselves on these opposition parties. If they don't want to work with us, we can work with those who want to work with us."

In April, the leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, announced his ambition to work with opposition parties to prevent an ANC-EFF coalition from forming after the upcoming 2024 elections.

READ | Dodging the law: Give less than R100 000, Julius Malema tells donors to avoid public disclosure

He called an ANC-EFF coalition a "doomsday coalition". Updating the media on the progress of its discussions last week, Steenhuisen lambasted ANC-affiliated parties that were not a part of the pact. He advised South Africans not to vote for parties that have not joined the pact.

ActionSA, IFP, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and Freedom Front Plus have agreed to attend its national convention at Emperors Palace on 16 and 17 August. 

During his victory speech at the DA's congress in April, Steenhuisen declared the EFF as "public enemy number one". 

When asked about that comment, Malema said the DA leader was threatened by the EFF's consistency as a party.

He said that, according to research conducted, the DA was declining.  He added: "Ask the DA why they don't want to work with the EFF, but the question is directed at us as if we said we can't work with the DA. No, ask them why they don't want to work with us.

"The same EFF that gave them Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay. We gave them everything in 2016, and then when we came back five years later, we were ready to participate in government. They said, 'no, your job is to be a voting cattle, vote for us'. What type of nonsense is that?" 

Read more on:
daeffjulius malemagautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespolitics
