1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'Relax, have a cup of coffee': Ramaphosa 'applying' his mind to Cabinet reshuffle

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says he "will apply his mind" to a possible Cabinet reshuffle and announce his decision afterwards.
  • Ramaphosa was elected ANC president for a second term at the party's national conference in December. 
  • Vacancies in his executive and recent political shifts in the ANC's leadership have led to much talk about a possible reshuffle.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will decide on a Cabinet reshuffle when he has "applied his mind". 

The president said he understood that the topic of a change in his executive was top of mind for many people after the ANC's national conference in December, where he was elected as party president for a second term, beating former health minister Zweli Mkhize.  

But, at the party's golf day celebrations in Bloemfontein on Friday, he said he needed time.

"Wait for the moment when the president has applied his mind and stop asking when is that going to happen. The president will apply his mind, and as always, we will be coming to you all and the nation and telling you what will happen. Relax, have a cup of coffee, sit back and watch this space," Ramaphosa told the media ahead of golf day activities at the Bloemfontein Golf Club. 

Discussions on a possible Cabinet reshuffle followed swiftly after Ramaphosa's re-election. 

There's been some focus on whether Deputy President David Mabuza will be recalled after Paul Mashatile replaced him as the party's deputy president.

The ANC does not have rules on whether a leadership change in the party should automatically lead to a change in government deployment. However, after past ANC leadership conferences, the party quickly made changes to government deployments. Ramaphosa replaced former president Jacob Zuma in 2018 after his election as ANC president. 

READ | South Africans will know in next two weeks if Mabuza is still their deputy president, Mbalula vows

In addition, many of the party's serving ministers did not make the cut for the national executive committee. A position in the ANC's highest decision-making body between conferences does not automatically entitle someone to a position as a minister. But in the past, presidents have pulled Cabinet appointments based on seniority in the party's top echelons. 

Fikile Mbalula's election as ANC secretary-general has also created a need for an ANC member to replace him as transport minister. Mbalula's position at the ANC headquarters is a full-time one.

A vacancy in the ministry of Public Service and Administration has also been left vacant since the departure of former minister Ayanda Dlodlo last year.

Earlier this week, Mbalula indicated that the ANC would resolve the Cabinet reshuffle matter in two weeks. 

The ANC is holding its 111th birthday celebrations in the Free State this weekend. Ramaphosa will address a rally on Sunday, outlining the party's political year ahead. 

While closing the ANC conference, he described the gathering as one where the ANC renewed its agenda. 

Ramaphosa said, "We emerge out of this conference feeling a sense of great renewal and more united than we were from the last conference. Everyone is going to coalesce around this new leadership. I think we are starting this year very well."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosabloemfonteincabinet reshufflepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
44% - 4854 votes
Rising cost of living
13% - 1448 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
43% - 4825 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.37
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.62
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.24
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,836.78
+0.2%
Silver
23.41
+0.7%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.69
+1.1%
Top 40
70,551
+1.7%
All Share
76,564
+1.5%
Resource 10
75,119
+3.3%
Industrial 25
96,533
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,610
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo