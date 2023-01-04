We are merchants of hope, says Ramaphosa of new ANC leadership 'awash with wisdom'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed his second-term victory as ANC president, saying it symbolised bringing hope into people's lives.

Ramaphosa was re-elected at the ANC's national conference in December, beating his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The party is set to complete its conference this week and also host its annual birthday celebrations in the Free State.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his re-election, and that of his fellow ANC leaders, at the party's conference symbolised a collective of merchants ready to bring hope back into the lives of South Africans.



Ramaphosa said the new ANC leadership contingent was awash with wisdom and ready to bring back change into people's lives.

He spoke in Kroonstad, the Free State, on Wednesday as part of the ANC's 8 January build-up celebration events.

The party turns 111 this year, with Ramaphosa expected to mark the occasion with a speech in Mangaung, the Free State, on Sunday.

Cde @CyrilRamaphosa, ANC President leads a Wreath laying Ceremony of Cde President Zacharius Richard Mahabane in Free State. https://t.co/XXxuTawquz pic.twitter.com/xyuxeEpzm0 — African National Congress #ANC111 (@MYANC) January 4, 2023

While speaking at the gravesite of former ANC leader Zacharias Mahabane, Ramaphosa described the party leadership as merchants of hope.

"With the new leadership that has been elected, it is a leadership that is action orientated. A leadership that wants to bring about change in the lives of our people.



"We are merchants of hope. We are the leaders that will instil hope in our people's hearts and minds because that is what the ANC is all about. The ANC must bring hope as we renew ourselves.

"It is a leadership that wants to bring about change in the lives of our people. We are the leaders that will instil hope in our people's hearts and minds," Ramaphosa said.

ANC President cde @CyrilRamaphosa is at the Central University of Technology in the Free State for the Women’s Manyano hosted by the @ANCWL_hq as part of #ANC111’s buildup activities towards #January8 pic.twitter.com/I2xdxX3tpR — African National Congress #ANC111 (@MYANC) January 4, 2023

He was re-elected with a considerable margin in December at the ANC's national conference defeating his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.



Some ANC branches did not back him for a second term as party leader, a point which he said he had no issues with.

READ | 'There is no crisis': Mbalula insists government 'functioning', but presses Ramaphosa for Cabinet shakeup

Ramaphosa added he did not see this as a betrayal.

In the days leading up to voting at the conference, there were intense negotiations among ANC provincial leaders in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

"This was a conference of branches, and a clear mandate has been given. In the end, those who might have wanted to machinate certain outcomes saw how the branches and members of the ANC spoke. There is no betrayal in the ANC. What we went through was the voices of the branches. This was a conference of the branches," Ramaphosa told the media.



The ANC had failed to complete its conference in December, and the party has set aside 5 and 6 January to finalise its policy conclusions and constitutional amendments.

Ramaphosa defended the conference as needing to complete its work, saying it was a first for the party.

"Time is always our enemy. We wanted to do things so well that the registration process took long, and we allowed members to talk at length about the credentials.

"The policies have been crafted, and the second stage of this conference will be finalising those," he said.



