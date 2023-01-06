1h ago

'We can’t go on like this,' says Mantashe as ANC deliberates on solutions to load shedding crisis

Juniour Khumalo
  • The ANC on Friday hosted an economic dialogue aimed at discussing solutions to South Africa’s energy crisis. 
  • ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe cautioned that the dire state of the country’s energy affairs could no longer be left unabated. 
  • Energy experts proposed that South Africa doesn't rush into phasing out its reliance on fossil fuels such as coal but depend on a sustainable mix of fossil and renewable energy.

The ANC admits that the current energy crisis facing the country had created a dent in public and investor confidence and can't be allowed to continue unabated. 

“We can’t go on like this. When we talk about an energy crisis, there are a few things that we must resolve. One of those is whether load shedding is an energy crisis, a baseload crisis or a crisis caused by disregard,” re-elected ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said on Friday. 

He was speaking at an economic dialogue hosted by the party as part of its events leading up to its 111th anniversary celebrations on Sunday. 

According to ANC economic transformation subcommittee chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi, the dialogue, titled “Economic reforms and energy security”, was an attempt to find solutions to the soaring energy crisis. 

The dialogue was made up of a panel of energy experts, which included former Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga, director-general in the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Jacob Mbele, and Professor Sampson Mamphweli, a co-director of the African Research Universities Alliance's Centre of Excellence in Energy. 

Kubayi described load shedding as “a disruptor”, saying that as a former minister of tourism she was aware how small businesses, who had just barely survived Covid-19, now had to try navigate the perils of severe blackouts.

Besides the challenges brought by load shedding on businesses, Kubayi said other ills thriving due to rolling blackouts were the prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV). 

“Instances of GBV are also rife when there is load shedding," said Kubayi. 

Kubayi and Mantashe reiterated that it was paramount for the governing party, together with the relevant stakeholders, to restore energy security in the country. 

Maroga said because of the current energy crisis, the country had suffered a public and investor confidence dent that could only be undone by stabilising South Africa’s energy security. 

The panel of energy experts suggested that the country did not rush into phasing out its reliance on fossil fuels, such as coal, but depend on a hybrid mix of fossil energy and renewable energy. 

