'We don't go cap in hand': Mbalula justifies ANC, EFF partnership in Gauteng coalitions

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party will review its position on coalitions.

The ANC's national executive committee is meeting for four days in the East of Joburg.

Mbalula justified the ANC's allegiance with the EFF in Gauteng metros.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has justified the ANC working with the EFF to boot out DA mayors in hung Gauteng metros, saying the party was simply interested in the stability of local government.

The ANC and the EFF formed an unofficial partnership in the hung councils in the province, starting in the City of Joburg, where they worked with other parties to unseat the DA-led coalitions.

“We don't go into coalitions with a cap in hand, asking for anything. We have been out of coalitions and government in most of these municipalities, and they simply underperformed,” Mbalula said.

In Mogale City, the ANC and EFF on Thursday worked to remove DA mayor Tyrone Gray through a motion of no confidence. The same was done in the West Rand District Municipality and Ekurhuleni.

Earlier this year, the ANC and EFF joined forces to topple the DA in Joburg and Tshwane. Tshwane has since returned to the DA. The two parties have opted to elect single-seat councillors as mayors in the different councils.

“Coalitions in Gauteng between the ANC and EFF are actually born out of an understanding that the ANC works with political parties on the left that seek to uplift the lives of the people for the better,” Mbalula said.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) on Friday will evaluate the party’s role in coalitions and come up with a strategy. The meeting is set to get a report from former Gauteng premier David Makhura, who has been appointed to deal with coalitions full-time for the ANC’s headquarters.



“We get into these coalitions and arrangements of cooperations not by choice or default. We look at what is strategic for the ANC,” Mbalula said.

He said the ANC wanted to ensure stability in local government. This is despite the ANC’s actions, through motions of no confidence, having brought instability to Gauteng metros. Mbalula noted that the ANC was in election mode, saying “the next election is not business as usual", but a true battle of ideas.

A key focus of the NEC is the energy crises gripping the country. The head of the ANC’s economic transformations subcommittee (ETC), Mmamoloko Kubayi, presented a report on the matter. Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was also due to address the meeting.

Mbalula said the NEC would discuss the powers and delegation of authority to be given to Ramokgopa.