'We need real change now': Ousted DA leader Masizole Mnqasela launches his new party in Cape Town

Former Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela has launched a new political party, the Alliance of Citizens for Change.

The ACC was formed after several community activists and leaders allegedly approached Mnqasela to start his own party.

Mnqasela and the DA fell out after the party's federal legal commission charged him with misconduct.

The Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC) was officially launched at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain - the birthplace of the United Democratic Front in 1983.

On Saturday, about 400 people gathered for the launch of the party and signed up up as members, at a fee of R10.

Mnqasela told his supporters that ethical leadership was the cornerstone of the party’s approach.

"We understand the importance of prioritising the well-being of our citizens and the greater good over personal gain. Our leaders are committed to taking responsibility for their actions and holding themselves accountable for any mistakes or failures," he said.

"By embodying ethical leadership, we foster trust, transparency, and integrity in our government, ensuring that the voices and needs of our people are heard and addressed."

Mnqasela said while other political parties preached division, they were aiming to unite the country.

"You will never be able to remove thieves who are stealing from you in the national government, because their friends in the opposition who govern this province of the Western Cape want a coalition with them," he said.

"This is just for their jobs and to protect their personal interests. They all do not care about you, the poor and unemployed. You are on your own. We need ACC, we need change, and real change, now.

"We will be open to feedback, ready to listen and learn from the diverse perspectives of our fellow South Africans."

Asked about their election hopes, Mnqasela said they were readying themselves for Parliament.

"We will be there, and it is from there that we will change things. We are ready for it," he said.

Whistleblowers had approached Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with allegations of fraud and corruption related to Mnqasela's travel, entertainment and allowance claims.

The party also reported him to the Hawks. Mnqasela has repeatedly denied the allegations.



