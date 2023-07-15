14m ago

Share

'We need real change now': Ousted DA leader Masizole Mnqasela launches his new party in Cape Town

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Western Cape Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela has launched his political party.
Former Western Cape Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela has launched his political party.
Shelley Christians, Gallo Images, The Times
  • Former Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela has launched a new political party, the Alliance of Citizens for Change.
  • The ACC was formed after several community activists and leaders allegedly approached Mnqasela to start his own party.
  • Mnqasela and the DA fell out after the party's federal legal commission charged him with misconduct.

After being ditched by the DA amid allegations of fraud, former Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela has unveiled his new political party.

The Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC) was officially launched at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain - the birthplace of the United Democratic Front in 1983.

On Saturday, about 400 people gathered for the launch of the party and signed up up as members, at a fee of R10.

READ | Mnqasela says he won’t allow political grandstanders and 'petty politics' in his new party

Mnqasela told his supporters that ethical leadership was the cornerstone of the party’s approach.

"We understand the importance of prioritising the well-being of our citizens and the greater good over personal gain. Our leaders are committed to taking responsibility for their actions and holding themselves accountable for any mistakes or failures," he said.

"By embodying ethical leadership, we foster trust, transparency, and integrity in our government, ensuring that the voices and needs of our people are heard and addressed."

Mnqasela said while other political parties preached division, they were aiming to unite the country.

"You will never be able to remove thieves who are stealing from you in the national government, because their friends in the opposition who govern this province of the Western Cape want a coalition with them," he said.

"This is just for their jobs and to protect their personal interests. They all do not care about you, the poor and unemployed. You are on your own. We need ACC, we need change, and real change, now.

"We will be open to feedback, ready to listen and learn from the diverse perspectives of our fellow South Africans."

READ | 'My blood runs royal blue': Mnqasela vows to fight for reinstatement as DA member, speaker

Asked about their election hopes, Mnqasela said they were readying themselves for Parliament. 

"We will be there, and it is from there that we will change things. We are ready for it," he said.

Mnqasela and the DA fell out after the party's federal legal commission charged him with misconduct.

Whistleblowers had approached Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with allegations of fraud and corruption related to Mnqasela's travel, entertainment and allowance claims.

The party also reported him to the Hawks. Mnqasela has repeatedly denied the allegations.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
masizole mnqaselapoliticselections
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3211 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 625 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.70
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
972.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,272.04
0.0%
Gold
1,955.57
0.0%
Silver
24.95
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo