Why there are 10 by-elections taking place across the country on Wednesday

Zintle Mahlati
There are 10 by-elections taking place across the country on Wednesday.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • There are 10 by-elections being held across the country on Wednesday. 
  • The reasons for the elections vary from a councillor's death, membership terminations and resignations. 
  • A municipality in Mpumalanga is having its 10th by-election since the municipal elections in 2021.

The IFP's decision to terminate the membership of four councillors is one of the reasons behind a series of 10 by-elections taking place on Wednesday.  

There are five by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal, which were triggered by the IFP booting out four councillors in the municipalities of Alfred Duma and iNkosi Langalibalele. 

The iNkosi Langalibalele councillors were allegedly taking bribes from the ANC.

The by-election in eThekwini came after a DA member resigned. 

The by-election in the Mkhondo Municipality in Mpumalanga is the 10th since the 2021 municipal elections. It was triggered by the murder of a councillor in January. 

The ANC flagged Mkhondo as the centre of political killings, with an assassination also recorded in November 2022. 

The ANC fired several councillors last year after they voted with the EFF, which was why by-elections were held in December. 

READ | Mkhondo: Mpumalanga's new epicentre of political assassinations

Following a councillor's resignation, there are two by-elections in Mpumalanga, one in Mkhondo and the other in the Steven Tshwete Municipality. 

There is one by-election in the Western Cape, in Cape Town, which the ANC, DA and EFF will contest. 

A by-election in Gauteng is expected in Johannesburg in the Ennerdale area, which will be closely contested by the Patriotic Alliance and the ANC.

Other parties contesting include ActionSA and Al Jama-ah. 

A by-election in Tshwane will be contested by seven candidates from the EFF, ANC, VF-Plus and the DA. 

An elections monitoring expert, Wayne Sussman, said Wednesday's elections were important because they could show the ANC's dominance and support. 

"The ANC continues to do well in by-elections and voters continue to support the party," he told News24.

He said the continued by-elections in Mkhondo pointed to the dangers of political infighting and the impact on communities. 


