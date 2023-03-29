1h ago

Share

'Will SA arrest Putin?' ATM wants clarity from govt on ICC warrant against Russian president

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images
  • The ATM has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to the country, but called on the government to decide if it will comply with the arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC.
  • The party has raised concerns on the possible steps to be taken since Russia is not a signatory to the Rome Statute.
  • Other opposition parties have mixed emotions about Putin's possible arrival in SA and whether he will be arrested if he does.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to the country, but has called on the South African government to state whether it will execute the international arrest warrant issued against him.

The party has asked the government for its position on the issue, given that Russia is not a signatory of the Rome Statute.

The South African government has requested a legal opinion on how to address the arrest warrant which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued against Putin on 18 March for alleged war crimes related to the abduction of children from Ukraine.

South Africa will host the BRICS summit this year and as a signatory of the Rome Statute, could be required to execute the arrest warrant if Putin attends the summit in August.

The statute is the founding treaty of the ICC.

News4 previously reported that Putin addressed National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and a delegation of MPs during a recent visit to Russia amid the warrant having been issued.

READ | Mapisa-Nqakula leads MP delegation to meet with Vladimir Putin amid ICC arrest warrant

Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo led a multiparty delegation to a conference hosted by the Russian state, themed "Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World."

In a statement, ATM said it would welcome Putin's arrival with "open arms" as they did with other heads of state.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the party was awaiting a response from the South African courts to verify if the country would comply with the warrant of arrest.

The party also recommended that the government withdraw from the ICC due to the court's "biased approach".

Ntshona said:

It seems the ICC is focused on African leaders that it deems devious and any other leader that is not working to further the interests of the US and EU.

At a media briefing on 19 March, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that although the country respected international statutes, it could not "speculate" if Putin would be arrested should he be invited to the summit.

Last week, on the sidelines of the state visit by the Belgian royals at the Union Buildings, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said Cabinet has to "decide exactly how we would respond" to the warrant of arrest. 

The DA has since called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to invite Putin to the summit. 

Other parties, including the EFF and ANC, said previously they did no want the warrant enforced. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
international crime courtatmvladimir putinnosiviwe mapisa-nqakulaparliamentdiplomacypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
7% - 281 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
93% - 3796 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo...

2h ago

LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo Bester?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.34
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.65
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.5%
Platinum
962.64
+0.3%
Palladium
1,432.83
+1.1%
Gold
1,964.11
-0.5%
Silver
23.24
-0.4%
Brent Crude
78.65
+0.7%
Top 40
70,784
+0.5%
All Share
76,373
+0.4%
Resource 10
66,544
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,246
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,587
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo