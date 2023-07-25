28m ago

Share

Women should 'be a part of the value chain of procurement' - ANCWL

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sisisi Tolashe is the new ANCWL president.
Sisisi Tolashe is the new ANCWL president.
Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images
  • Sisisi Tolashe said the 13th ANCWL conference was a success.
  • Nokuthula Nqaba said the call for 40% procurement was an issue that had to be tackled. 
  • An additional leader in the ANCWL is Pemmy Majodina. 

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) said women should be part of the total value chain of the state's buying power, hence the call for 40% procurement for access to economic opportunities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged, at the league's 13th conference, for women to access housing, land and other resources which grant financial and economic empowerment. 

Affirming the importance of this procurement, the secretary-general of the ANCWL, Nokuthula Nqaba, said women needed to be fully involved in the economy. 

Addressing the media on Tuesday, following her recent appointment at the weekend, Nqaba said the league had to ensure that the involved women became independent and were a part of the process from the beginning to the end. 

She said:

As much as we know our many opportunities, we just need to assist our women to be channelled properly to grab all of those opportunities. But we are very specific in other areas, such as issues of procurement. It should not be about women being involved at the end of the process, but we want to be a part of the value chain of procurement.

She added: "If we are talking, for example, about the feeding scheme at schools, it should not be us cooking for the learners, it should be us being a part of the process from the beginning.

"If it comes to push, we will also make a demand, as the women's league, to get a portion of land where we will then be able to plough and plant things that we think will actually contribute, so we don't go and buy at supermarkets.

"And where we are also able to do those things on our own and package them and sell, or be a part of the value chain process, so that we don't buy anything, but produce on our own."

The newly elected president of the ANCWL, Sisisi Tolashe, said the conference was a success "because it took only a year for the ANC's Women's League national task team, led by comrade Baleka Mbete, to prepare for this".

Tolashe said the ANCWL remained focused on fighting patriarchy, despite needing to clarify how it planned to differentiate itself under the new leadership. 

READ | Dina Pule makes political comeback at ANC Women's League congress

"The ANC Women's League exists to address those challenges within the society. It is the first organisation that has taken that decision. That those challenges of patriarchal tendencies are a problem for society, women in particular," said Tolashe.

"Hence the establishment of the women's league exists for this reason. It has made strides in addressing that. However, there are still challenges. It is not only an ANC problem, it's a societal problem. Hence, we go through a very bad experience of gender-based violence.

"The women's league is encouraging women to come together for all of us to fight it."

The ANCWL's electoral subcommittee announced that the party's chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, was one of the additional members selected by delegates at the 13th conference. This was despite allegations of bribery against her, which she has denied. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancwlsisisi tolashejohannesburggautengpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 7187 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 300 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.59
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.67
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.41
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Platinum
966.73
-0.6%
Palladium
1,289.01
+0.2%
Gold
1,963.22
+0.4%
Silver
24.66
+1.3%
Brent Crude
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
72,212
+1.0%
All Share
77,526
+1.0%
Resource 10
65,062
+2.2%
Industrial 25
105,031
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,832
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

12h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo