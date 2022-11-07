Women's League wants Ramaphosa to be ANC president, Thandi Modise as deputy

51m ago

Zintle Mahlati and Qaanitah Hunter
Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • The ANC Women's League has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa to be given a second term as party president. 
  • The league's top leadership wants Thandi Modise to be Ramaphosa's deputy. 
  • Fikile Mbalula has support for the ANC secretary-general position. 

The ANC Women's League national task team has voted to throw its support behind President Cyril Ramaphosa as their candidate for the ANC presidency in December. 

The tentative leadership structure of the Women's League said they supported Defence Minister Thandi Modise to be Ramaphosa's deputy. 

The top structure of the Women's League did not vote for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who had raised her hand for the job. They supported her candidature in 2017. 

The boost for Ramaphosa's re-election from the Women's League came after the ANC Youth League opted for former health minister Zweli Mkhize as their candidate for the presidency. 

READ | Ramaphosa 'not in touch with reality': Youth League task team backs Zweli Mkhize for ANC presidency

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula got the nod from both the Women's League and the Youth League for the secretary-general position. This was seen as a massive boost for his campaign to take charge at the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House. 

The Women's League expressed support for Gwede Mantashe to serve a second term as national chairperson. The Youth League opted for Limpopo chairperson Stanley Mathabatha for that position. 

The Women's League opted for three candidates to be women, with Febe Potgieter as their candidate for the deputy secretary-general position. They want the party's treasurer-general to be Gwen Ramokgopa. 


