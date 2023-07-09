Xiluva will be on the 2024 ballot, says Bongani Baloyi

Bongani Baloyi's party, Xiluva, has been registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

The party, which has placed ubuntu at the centre of its ideology, will launch its foundational documents later this month.

Baloyi said the party had set its sights on contesting the elections nationwide.

Three months after forming Xiluva, Bongani Baloyi has finally registered his party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

This has paved the way for him to table the party's foundational documents on 19 July.

Celebrating the milestone, Baloyi, a former ActionSA member, said the party had grown significantly, which was an "indication that the people of South Africa want to change the direction this country is heading in".Baloyi said:

We undertake to write a new chapter in the book of our beloved country by introducing and practising a different kind of politics underpinned by our ubuntu ideology, where meritocracy and stability are embedded in our norms and practices.

At the launch of Xiluva in March, Baloyi said the party would be an alternative political vehicle for people aged between 18 and 45. However, he said that the party had gained support and interest from the older generation, which he welcomed.

Baloyi has set his sights on meeting the IEC threshold to contest nationwide in 2024 by collecting signatures from registered voters.

Baloyi, who said he left ActionSA because of trust issues with its leader Herman Mashaba, has led initiatives nationwide to encourage young people and their families to join Xiluva and register to vote.



