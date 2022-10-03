49m ago

add bookmark

Zille denounces ActionSA's claims of rift between DA leaders and former Joburg mayor

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille.
DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille.
Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • ActionSA blamed the DA for the coalition's loss of Johannesburg. 
  • ActionSA alleged that Mpho Phalatse had begged her national leaders to allow for a compromise to save the City from a power grab, but the request was denied. 
  • The DA's Helen Zille says ActionSA's claims are not true. 

The DA's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, called out ActionSA on Monday for what she believes is a misrepresentation of the facts.

This, after ActionSA claimed that the former mayor of Joburg, Mpho Phalatse, had begged the DA's national leadership to allow her to save the coalition from losing the City of Joburg's speaker position. 

During a briefing on  Monday, ActionSA's Gauteng leader, Bongani Baloyi, said Phalatse had called her party leaders to allow her to give concession to an IFP candidate being elected as speaker. 

Instead, the DA continued pushing for its candidate, jeopardising the coalition's claim over the speakership and later the mayoral seat. 

A blame game between the DA and its coalition partners had been ongoing since last week, which resulted in Phalatse being removed and replaced with ANC councillor Dada Morero. 

READ | ActionSA prepares for loss of Ekurhuleni following Joburg ousting of coalition

"Former mayor Mpho Phalatse pleaded with the DA's national leadership at the 11th hour to allow them to support an IFP speaker when it became clear that the PA would not support DA speaker Alex Christians. The DA's leadership refused, which handed the government to the ANC coalition," ActionSA said on Monday. 

In response to this media briefing, Zille said the DA leadership received no call, as claimed by ActionSA.

She also took issue with the party speaking on behalf of Phalatse. 

There has been a growing narrative that there remains a wedge between the DA leadership and its mayors. 

It has been alleged that decisions were taken in Cape Town and not in Johannesburg, where the vulnerable coalition is located. 

"Could someone please tell us which DA leadership was approached at the 11th hour to make the IFP the speaker? At no stage did any such request, let alone plea, come to any of the DA leaders I have spoken to. And another thing: Who gave Action SA the right to speak for Mpho?" Zille tweeted on Monday afternoon. 

Phalatse tweeted a similar media statement on Saturday, saying there was no "wedge" between her as the leader of the DA in Johannesburg and the national leadership. 

"There is no discontent between myself and the DA leadership. We are united in our quest to undo yesterday's illegal act and reinstate the DA-led multi-party government," Phalatse said. 

The DA is forging ahead with its court action to declare the sitting on Friday, which removed Phalatse, declared unlawful. 

The party will argue that the caucus meeting, which allowed for the special council sitting, did not quorate, effectively making Friday's sitting illegal. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancactionsahelen zillegautengjohannesburgpoliticspolitical parties
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 500 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
82% - 6162 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
11% - 810 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.16
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.50
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,696.36
+2.1%
Silver
20.65
+8.5%
Palladium
2,239.50
+3.4%
Platinum
903.50
+4.5%
Brent-ruolie
85.14
-2.4%
Top 40
57,850
+0.8%
All Share
64,227
+0.8%
Resource 10
61,646
+2.4%
Industrial 25
77,524
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,816
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

9h ago

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo