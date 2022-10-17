50m ago

add bookmark

Zwakele Mncwango to lead ActionSA in KZN, party says he was not lured with money

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zwakele Mncwango. Photo by Jabulani Langa
Zwakele Mncwango. Photo by Jabulani Langa
  • After months of having no provincial leader at the helm, ActionSA has announced former DA member Zwakele Mncwango as its KwaZulu-Natal leader.
  • The announcement was made on Monday by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
  • The party said what was encouraging was that individuals preferred to take pay cuts and join ActionSA, showing how committed they were to rebuilding the country. 


Zwakele Mncwango, who left the DA last week and resigned as their representative in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, was on Monday announced as ActionSA’s new KwaZulu-Natal chairperson. 

Making the announcement, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and national chairperson Michael Beaumont said they were encouraged that people who left the DA for ActionSA were doing so for the right reasons. 

"Individuals relinquish better salaries to join ActionSA, particularly those from the DA because they are committed to building a better SA. 

"We can not pay the same salaries or compete with government salaries. When members from our party leave, they, in most cases do so because of the promise of better salaries," said Beaumont.

ActionSA announced the long-awaited KwaZulu-Natal chairperson and the party’s plans for the future in the province in the run-up to the 2024 general election at a press briefing in eThekwini on Monday.

READ | ActionSA to open criminal case against DA for allegedly bribing its councillor

The floor-crossing of Mncwango from the DA to ActionSA comes as a squabble between the two parties intensified on Monday. 

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal said it would sue ActionSA for falsely claiming that it had tried to "bribe" a councillor from Newcastle. 

The heightened tensions between the two parties have threatened coalition agreements in Gauteng. 

Mashaba said on Monday that leaders like Mncwango’s would be important in the lead-up to the national elections, as ActionSA was sure to form part of a governing coalition afterwards. 

He said: 

We will be a party that treats our coalition partners with the utmost respect because, without them, we will never achieve anything.

Mncwango said he was delighted to join ActionSA as the party’s vision was aligned with his own ambitions for South Africa. 

"I chose to join ActionSA and Herman Mashaba because your vision is to bring South Africans together. I want to live in a country where women and children are safe when they walk in the streets," he said.

Mncwango also took a veiled swipe at his former party, saying: "I could never be part of any party that seeks to divide our people. The narrative that politicians alone have solutions is wrong. 

"We need to engage those that are experts in the industry, religious and community leaders."

The latest announcement comes after the sudden resignation of Musa Kubheka in July. 

Kubheka was in the position for only six months after taking over from Makhosi Khoza, who was removed from ActionSA earlier this year and then subsequently axed from the party.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daactionsazwakele mncwangokwazulu-natalpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
18% - 2525 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
41% - 5751 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 141 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
40% - 5684 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.67
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,663.95
+1.3%
Silver
18.76
+2.7%
Palladium
2,028.50
+1.7%
Platinum
917.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
58,991
+2.0%
All Share
65,450
+1.8%
Resource 10
61,307
+2.3%
Industrial 25
79,070
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,568
+2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo