Zwakele Mncwango to lead ActionSA in KZN, party says he was not lured with money

After months of having no provincial leader at the helm, ActionSA has announced former DA member Zwakele Mncwango as its KwaZulu-Natal leader.

The announcement was made on Monday by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

The party said what was encouraging was that individuals preferred to take pay cuts and join ActionSA, showing how committed they were to rebuilding the country.



Zwakele Mncwango, who left the DA last week and resigned as their representative in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, was on Monday announced as ActionSA’s new KwaZulu-Natal chairperson.



Making the announcement, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and national chairperson Michael Beaumont said they were encouraged that people who left the DA for ActionSA were doing so for the right reasons.



"Individuals relinquish better salaries to join ActionSA, particularly those from the DA because they are committed to building a better SA.



"We can not pay the same salaries or compete with government salaries. When members from our party leave, they, in most cases do so because of the promise of better salaries," said Beaumont.

ActionSA announced the long-awaited KwaZulu-Natal chairperson and the party’s plans for the future in the province in the run-up to the 2024 general election at a press briefing in eThekwini on Monday.

READ | ActionSA to open criminal case against DA for allegedly bribing its councillor

The floor-crossing of Mncwango from the DA to ActionSA comes as a squabble between the two parties intensified on Monday.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal said it would sue ActionSA for falsely claiming that it had tried to "bribe" a councillor from Newcastle.

The heightened tensions between the two parties have threatened coalition agreements in Gauteng.

Mashaba said on Monday that leaders like Mncwango’s would be important in the lead-up to the national elections, as ActionSA was sure to form part of a governing coalition afterwards.

He said:

We will be a party that treats our coalition partners with the utmost respect because, without them, we will never achieve anything.

Mncwango said he was delighted to join ActionSA as the party’s vision was aligned with his own ambitions for South Africa.



"I chose to join ActionSA and Herman Mashaba because your vision is to bring South Africans together. I want to live in a country where women and children are safe when they walk in the streets," he said.

Mncwango also took a veiled swipe at his former party, saying: "I could never be part of any party that seeks to divide our people. The narrative that politicians alone have solutions is wrong.



"We need to engage those that are experts in the industry, religious and community leaders."

The latest announcement comes after the sudden resignation of Musa Kubheka in July.

Kubheka was in the position for only six months after taking over from Makhosi Khoza, who was removed from ActionSA earlier this year and then subsequently axed from the party.



