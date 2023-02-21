23m ago

Zweli Mkhize returns from political wilderness as head of social transformation committee

Juniour Khumalo
Zweli Mkhize.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • After failing to make the cut for the presidency of the ANC, Zweli Mkhize has been appointed as the head of the party's social transformation committee.
  • Some in the ANC have viewed the appointment as a move that's aimed at "fostering unity" in the party.
  • ANC stalwart Frank Chikane will take over as chairperson of the integrity committee.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize will not find himself in the political wilderness after his defeat at the ANC's national elective conference.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) has appointed him as the head of the social transformation committee. 

The NEC held a special meeting on Monday where it appointed the heads of committees, and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula reported back on Tuesday.

NEC members who spoke to News24 described the move as the "extending of an olive branch" by the newly elected NEC, largely made up President Cyril Ramaphosa backers, and said that it was "proactively fostering unity." 

"Individuals such as [ANC national chairperson] Gwede Mantashe and Fikile Mbalula have been very vocal on the need for this NEC not to conduct itself in a clearly divisive manner as was the case during the last administration."

"The screaming matches that comprise the last few NECs leading up to the party's national elective conference will not be tolerated under this new administration. And including someone like Mkhize demonstrates the seriousness when it comes to truly uniting the organisation and working hand in hand leading up to 2024," one NEC member said.

Paul Mashatile, who is set to be appointed as the new deputy president of the country after he was elected as the party's deputy president at the national elective conference, was appointed as the head of the deployment committee.

The position is traditionally held by the party's deputy president.  

ANC stalwart Frank Chikane has been appointed as the chairperson of the party's integrity commission, taking over from ANC veteran, George Mashamba. 

Chikane will now have to deal with outstanding reports, including one on Phala Phala and another on allegations against Mkhize.

Ralph Mgijima was retained as the chairperson of the national disciplinary committee (NDC). NEC members Faith Muthambi and Nocawe Mafu also formed part of the committee.

Johnny de Lange was retained as the appeals committee chairperson of the NDC.

Ramaphosa allies, former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli and former Gauteng Premier David Makhura, have been appointed as full-time employees at the ANC's head office, Luthuli House.

Makhura is the new head of political education- the first to be appointed to the position on a full-time basis. Ntuli is the ANC's elections manager, a position Mbalula previously held.

The two were expected to make it into Ramaphosa's executive, but they look set to stay in these positions leading up to the national elections. Makhura, according to Mbalula, will also be tasked with formulating the party's policies on coalitions. 

Makhura has also been deployed as deputy chair of the ANC's drafting committee and a member of the elections campaign committee. 

The ANC also announced Mduduzi Manana as the new head of organising and membership. Former general manager Febe Potgieter will take up the head of research position.

She will, however, only relinquish her position as the general manager at the end of March.Mmamokolo Kubayi, a loyal Ramaphosa ally, will continue in her position as chairperson of economic transformation.

Newly elected NEC member Zuko Godlimpi will deputise Kubayi. Sibongile Besani will remain head of the Presidency.

