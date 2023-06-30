Queen to fall, king to rise: KZN passes motion to build 'biggest' statue to honour late Zulu monarch

The colonial ruler Queen Victoria's bust in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature is set to fall, and King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's statue is to rise as a replacement.

This as Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma's motion calling for the "biggest" statue to be built in KwaZulu-Natal in honour of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, has been passed in the legislature.



However, the intense war of words between Duma and DA Mayor Christopher Pappas once again came up in the debate.

