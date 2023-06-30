22m ago

Share

Queen to fall, king to rise: KZN passes motion to build 'biggest' statue to honour late Zulu monarch

accreditation
Soyiso Maliti
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
The late King Goodwill Zwelithini.
The late King Goodwill Zwelithini.
PHOTO: Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun

The colonial ruler Queen Victoria's bust in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature is set to fall, and King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's statue is to rise as a replacement. 

This as Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma's motion calling for the "biggest" statue to be built in KwaZulu-Natal in honour of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, has been passed in the legislature. 

However, the intense war of words between Duma and DA Mayor Christopher Pappas once again came up in the debate. 

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
daanceffifpsiboniso dumagoodwill zwelethiniulundi
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
57% - 54 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 4 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
38% - 36 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.77
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.67
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.39
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
895.59
-2.0%
Palladium
1,227.17
-1.8%
Gold
1,908.22
+0.0%
Silver
22.58
-0.5%
Brent Crude
74.03
+2.4%
Top 40
69,608
+0.0%
All Share
74,893
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,219
+0.7%
Industrial 25
104,778
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,762
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo