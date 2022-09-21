25m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa, ministers still 'deliberating' on load shedding crisis

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa held a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. 
  • The most crucial matter on the agenda was load shedding. 
  • Hours after the Cabinet meeting got under way, Ramaphosa and his executive were still deliberating on solutions.

Hours after Cyril Ramaphosa held a Cabinet meeting to discuss the country's energy crisis, the president and his ministers were still deliberating on reports presented by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The president held a scheduled Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, which was expected to discuss various issues, but the country's energy crisis was the most important. 

Ramaphosa cut short his visit to the United Kingdom on Monday to deal specifically with the country's load shedding crisis. 

The Cabinet meeting began at 08:00 - but, by late afternoon, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the executive was still deliberating. 

READ | Energy crisis will get worse, analyst warns as load shedding cuts Ramaphosa trip short

She said a comprehensive outline of the government's response would be provided after interventions had been mapped out. 

Williams said the government was committed to finding a solution to load shedding. 

"Cabinet also discussed the problem of load shedding that has disrupted the economic activities of businesses over the past week and inconvenienced households in the country.

"Cabinet expressed regret that intermittent load shedding is happening when the government is vigorously engaged with the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2022 to overcome the country's surmountable energy crisis.

READ | Ramaphosa under fire from opposition parties over SA's energy crisis

"Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan today presented a briefing on the capacity of Eskom and a progress report from the Technical Committee of the National Energy Crisis Committee. The Cabinet is still deliberating on these reports, and announcements will be made following further interventions.

"Meanwhile, Cabinet remains committed to resolving the country's energy security issue and welcomes the concerted efforts made by government and stakeholders to find a permanent solution to end load shedding," Williams said.

Ramaphosa has been under political pressure to deal with the energy crisis.

On the one hand, he has been pressured by the EFF to fire Eskom's executive for the "arrogance" which has plunged the country into load shedding.

Meanwhile, the DA believes a more comprehensive approach to addressing the energy crisis is needed, and that a state of disaster be declared for Eskom.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cryil ramaphosapoliticsload sheddinggovernment
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
46% - 2837 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
54% - 3392 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.70
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.04
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.47
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,667.68
+0.2%
Silver
19.50
+1.2%
Palladium
2,121.00
-2.3%
Platinum
918.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
90.62
-1.5%
Top 40
59,818
-0.5%
All Share
66,209
-0.6%
Resource 10
60,767
+0.1%
Industrial 25
81,409
-1.1%
Financial 15
14,502
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need

20 Sep

International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need
Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts

20 Sep

Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts
Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge

20 Sep

Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

17 Sep

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22262.24) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo