'Silence the guns, let's talk': Mbeki says SA's neutral stance on Ukraine-Russia war is correct

Former president Thabo Mbeki says there is nothing peculiar to the stance taken by South Africa not to take sides in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Mbeki said if Africa wants to lead talks of mediation between the two countries then it cannot be seen to be taking sides.

He was speaking on the sidelines of his 81st birthday celebrations on Sunday.

Former president Thabo Mbeki says the non-aligned stance taken by South Africa in the Ukraine-Russia war is correct, especially if the country is to play a role in mediation between the two countries.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his 81st birthday celebrations on Sunday, the former statesman said South Africa's position on the war was no different from the stance that African countries have previously taken to conflicts on the continent.

"This is a traditional African position. If you look at the way we approach conflict on the continent, it does not matter which country is involved; we always say: 'Let's stop the guns firing and sit down,' and we can then decide the causes of the war and so on to find the solution," said Mbeki.

South Africa has faced criticism for its non-aligned stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision has seen tension arising between the country and others in the West, particularly the US.The US had expressed concern over African countries taking a non-aligned stance in the conflict, as the powerhouse pushes for countries to condemn Russia for its invasion.



Last week, speaking at a digital press briefing, US President Joe Biden's special assistant and senior director for African Affairs at the National Security Council, Judd Devermont, said: "We share Congress' concern about South Africa's potential security partnership with Russia. As you know, Russia is waging a brutal war against the people of Ukraine, and we are constantly working on cutting off support and funding for Putin's war machine and undercutting Russia's ability to carry out this conflict. As part of these efforts, we are strongly encouraging countries not to support Russia's war."

However, Mbeki said:

If you want to be a mediator, you cannot start by condemning one side or the other. You have got to say: 'First of all, let us sit down. Silence the guns, let's talk.' It is during the negotiations that you can say: 'You were wrong; you were right.' This neutral position in that sense is correct.

Speaking on the African Peace Initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mbeki said African presidents had taken the right approach by first listening to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish the facts on both sides.

Last week, Ramaphosa led a delegation including Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Comorian President Azali Assoumani, as well as leaders from Uganda, Egypt and the Republic of Congo, to Ukraine and Russia to meet with Zelensky and Putin as part of peace initiative talks.

"I think that is an important decision to take because you must try and understand what each side is saying, what the nature of the problems is, and what the nature of the solutions is. I think it is only on that basis that it becomes possible for us as Africans to have our own proposals, having listened to both sides..." said Mbeki, who is no stranger to mediation.

Addressing the audience that had gathered to celebrate his birthday with him at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, he encouraged South Africans not to lose hope even as the country weathers various problems.

"It is winter, but I think we are suffering from a different kind of cold as a country. It will not snow tonight in Johannesburg, but it will be cold for other reasons because the electricity supply system is unreliable, there is too much criminality, too many people are unemployed... Lots of problems. And I think that is what makes South Africa cold," he said.

"But I am very glad indeed, and [his wife] Zanele is very glad that we were able to convene here today to keep one another warm. To keep one another warm in this sense that the performers we see here today… communicate a message of hope. It is a message of hope that even as we sit here, we communicate joy."

The performers he was referring to included Ringo Madlingozi, Linda Skhakhane, Simphiwe Dana and the Drakensberg Boys Choir.

Mbeki said:

Yes, there is a lot of misery out there, but we've got enough conviction about the future of our country that we can communicate this message of joy and hope about our future. That is why I think all of us came to this theatre this Sunday afternoon, because we are of one mind that, tomorrow, South Africa will be better than it is today. I think we come together because of that kind of commitment.

He said what had brought those who had gathered at the theatre to celebrate his birthday "is this confidence about the future".

"We will make sure that Eskom works," he said to applause and laughter.

In attendance were former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and his deputy Nomvula Mokonyane, as well as UDM president Bantu Holomisa and EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe.



