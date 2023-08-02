34m ago

SIU spotlight on KZN premier's office, suppliers, service providers as it looks to uncover misconduct

Soyiso Maliti
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into alleged misconduct in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed off on a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into alleged misconduct in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office.

In the investigation, which was gazetted on Friday, the unit will look into the appointment of a consultant that supported six provincial priority programmes, including the Luwamba Wellness Centre and Operation Sukuma Sakhe projects.

Although the unit has been mandated to look into transgressions committed from April 2007 to date, the gazette states that investigators may also probe offences committed before then.

Former ANC bigwig S'bu Ndebele served as the premier from 2004 to 2009. He was succeeded by Zweli Mkhize from 2009 to 2013, after which Senzo Mchunu, Willies Mchunu, Sihle Zikalala and the incumbent, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, served single terms.

According to the gazette, the probe will zoom in on all irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by "contractors, employees or officials of the office of the premier in KwaZulu-Natal, or the suppliers, service providers or any other person or entity, relating to the allegations".

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: 

The investigation will also look to see if there was any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Office of the Premier in Kwa-Zulu Natal, or losses suffered by the provincial office or the state.

In addition, investigators will consider "failures" and make systematic recommendations to prevent future losses.

"The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a special tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration," Kganyago said.

READ | Judgment reserved in appeal against suspension of fraud-accused officials in KZN premier's office

"In line with the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action."


