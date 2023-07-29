29m ago

Snuki Zikalala is the new president of the ANC Veterans League

Khaya Koko
Snuki Zikalala, near right, was elected unopposed as the ANC Veterans League president.
Snuki Zikalala, near right, was elected unopposed as the ANC Veterans League president.
ANC/Twitter
  • Snuki Zikalala has been elected as the new president of the ANC Veterans League.
  • Mavuso Msimang, who declined the presidential nomination, was elected unopposed as Zikalala's deputy.
  • The conference is expected to close on Sunday with an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC veteran Snuki Zikalala was elected unopposed as the president of the ANC Veterans League. 

The ANC elders have held their conference in Boksburg, Gauteng, since Friday. 

On Saturday, Zikalala was nominated for president alongside three others, including former ANC treasurer-general and home affairs department director-general Mavuso Msimang, all of whom declined their presidential nominations. 

Msimang, however, accepted his nomination for the league's deputy president, and was elected unopposed.

Zikalala and Msimang are aged 72 and 81, respectively.

Former human settlements minister in the Jacob Zuma administration, 64-year-old Connie September, was also elected unopposed to the deputy secretary-general position.

READ | ANC veterans bemoan 'construction mafia' as Mbalula defends late arrival

The only contested positions are secretary-general – which sees former government minister Susan Shabangu going up against anti-apartheid activists Ilva Mackay-Langa and Mxolisi Mkula.

Faizel Randera and Nora Fakude will contest the treasurer-general position.

On Friday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula praised the party's veterans, calling them "the finest products of our movement", and asking them to be the party's "place of refuge when things are tough".

Mbalula enthused:

That is what we want. We want advice and guidance as well as policy interventions that can strengthen the work of the movement. We want you comrades to help us out of the problems we may stumble upon as we try to offer leadership to this great movement and great country.
  

He add: "We expect our veterans to be distant from the shenanigans that those of us who are still learning may get ourselves into."

The gathering, with more than 450 voting delegates, is expected to nominate and vote for the league's national executive committee on Saturday.

The meeting will end on Sunday when ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to give the closing address.

