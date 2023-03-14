1h ago

The 69 'spoilt' votes: Why the DA's strategy in Tshwane transgressed IEC guidelines

Zintle Mahlati
DA and its coalition partners in Tshwane had a meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • The DA and its coalition partners had a meeting on Tuesday.
  • They are mulling whether to legally challenge the Tshwane Speaker election process, in which 69 ballots were disqualified. 
  • Legal opinion presented to the coalition leaders advised that a lawsuit would be tough to win.

Legal opinion sought by the DA and its coalition partners on Tuesday revealed that DA councillors transgressed IEC voting guidelines when they numbered their ballots. 

The DA had instructed its councillors to mark ballots with allocated numbers, instead of a cross, to indicate which candidate they backed. 

The ballots were found to have been numbered from 1 to 69, equalling the number of DA councillors in the municipality. 

The IEC officials on duty marked the ballots as spoilt because it gave party agents, who observe the ballot counting, an idea of who a voter supported. 

It lifted the veil of secrecy of a secret ballot, which contravened electoral legislation. 

"What the DA did was unlawful. The IEC has individual requirements: if a voter's identity is disclosed on the ballot paper, the vote is spoilt. It was not a clever strategy, so there will be no litigation," a party leader close to the coalition told News24. 

Another coalition party leader, who declined to be named, said the coalition had decided against litigation because, despite the belief that the numbering system was valid, a court supported the narrative that the vote was not "free and fair". 

The party leader told News24:

Legal opinion was provided to us this afternoon. The decision at this stage is not to take the matter to court. The matter might go either way in court; legally speaking, there are different views. It is not necessary that they were spoilt ballots, but it could be considered as not a not-free and fair election. Going to court is not the best political strategy at this stage. You might win, or you might not. The IEC argues that it did not constitute a secret ballot because people were identifiable.
 

The DA was not immediately available for comment. 

ActionSA's Kholofelo Morodi lost by a considerable margin, 37 votes, to the ATM's Mncedi Ndzwanana, who received 105 votes because of the DA's voting process. 

eff
EFF councillors tussled with private security at the Tshwane council sitting on Thursday.

The City of Tshwane said the City manager, Johann Mettler, had to accept the result. 

The City of Tshwane's head of communications, Selby Bokaba, said: 

The presiding officer, who is also the regional supervisor of the IEC, presided over the election process - voting and counting of the ballot papers. Once counting was done, the presiding officer informed the City manager of the results and indicated that there were 69 ballots that were rejected, falling within the ambit of Section 61 (1) (a) of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral 2000 (Act No.27 of 2000), as these ballots had numbers 1 to 69 written on them for one particular candidate, indicating the party agent/s present as to who may have voted for which particular candidate – thus implicitly revealing the identity of the voter and compromising the secrecy of the ballot.

News24 understands that the DA and its coalition partners agreed, ahead of Monday's special sitting, to use creative ways to identify members who voted against the party's orders. 

ActionSA selected a method which saw councillors use different coloured pens to vote. This allowed the party to find two councillors who had voted against the party line, a party leader close to the coalition told News24.

The DA will no longer go to court to challenge the election of Ndzwanana, but the coalition has decided to file a motion of no confidence in the newly elected council leader, News24 has been told by political insiders. 

The ANC, EFF and a group of smaller political parties in the Tshwane council, including the PAC and the Patriotic Alliance, backed Ndzwanana. 

This bloc does not hold a council majority. 

The DA and its coalition partners, ActionSA, ACDP, IFP and FF-Plus, hold a majority. The group hopes to use these numbers to petition for a motion of no confidence in Ndzwanana. 

At the moment, it's unclear on what basis the motion will be called as Ndzwanana has yet to finish a week in office. 


