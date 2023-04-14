38m ago

Tshwane councillors fail to pass crucial City budget despite looming Treasury deadline

Zintle Mahlati
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has warned that the city is underfunded.
PHOTO: Tebogo Letsie, Gallo Images, City Press
  • Tshwane councillors failed to pass an adjustment budget on Thursday after political parties asked for several caucus breaks during the council sitting.
  • Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink presented the adjustment budget to council, saying he sought support from the majority of councillors to help salvage the metro's finances.
  • The council meeting ended with the budget not being passed despite Friday's deadline, set by the Gauteng Treasury.

Councillors in the City of Tshwane on Thursday failed to pass an adjustment budget that could help cushion the City's financial problems.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink pleaded with opposition parties to support his budget, saying it would help provide the City with a clear path for financial recovery.

The City passed a R44-billion budget in May 2022 for the 2022-'23 financial year. Brink said since that budget was passed, the City had yet to collect enough revenue, and adjustments had to be made.

National Treasury issued a directive to the City to urgently cut its expenditure to sustain its survival.

Brink said his adjustment budget would encompass a financial recovery revenue collection plan, which would be revealed in the next few months. He said the provisions in the adjustment budget meant that radical changes would be made, but it would help provide services on the limited funds available.

The adjustment budget was initially due in February, but its adoption was delayed due to political infighting in the City of Tshwane.

Brink said since the storm had calmed, he wanted councillors from opposition parties to help pass the adjustment budget. The next deadline is Friday.

Fears are mounting within the DA coalition partnership that if the budget is not passed, the Gauteng government might have some power to step in and place the City under administration.

"When I was elected, I told the council that my intention was to build a capital city that would provide for the people of this metro. I mentioned that I want to see civility of debate where there is an exchange of ideas and politics is not seen as warfare.

"Compared to the previous passing of the budget, the City has undercollected its revenue. National Treasury has indicated significant cuts need to be made. Even if the budget is passed, the medium-term framework will still be underfunded," Brink warned.

He added:

National Treasury said they would support the budget if the City works on a funding plan. That plan will be presented in the coming months.

Taking a swipe at the DA, the EFF questioned why Brink wanted support from the party while its national leader, John Steenhuisen, had declared the EFF enemy number one.

"Do you expect the support of enemy number one that was declared at the DA conference?" EFF Tshwane leader Obakeng Ramabodu said.

The ANC, in turn, questioned Brink on why his budget would take funds away from the townships and dedicate some to the suburbs.

Members of the EFF and later the DA and its partners continued to request caucus breaks for several hours during the council sitting after the mayor tabled his adjustment budget.

Tshwane council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana acceded to all the caucus breaks requested by councillors while at the same time saying he wanted the council to address service delivery.

More than four caucus breaks were provided to councillors from 10:00, when the meeting began, until 17:00.

The meeting was adjourned at 17:00 with no budget passed, and the next meeting was scheduled for Friday.


