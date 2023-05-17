uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas says he's worried about his safety after MEC's 'racist boy' comments

- Mayor Christopher Pappas is "concerned" about his safety following comments made by Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma.
- Duma had been responding to comments attributed to Pappas, who apparently called ANC leaders frogs.
- Pappas has escalated the matter to the Speaker's office and Premier Nomusa Ncube-Dube, but feedback has not been forthcoming.
uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas says he fears for his life following comments made by Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, who doubles as ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, last month.
In an Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs budget vote in the legislature in April, Duma raged against Pappas after the latter called ANC leaders "amaselesele (frogs)".
"I'm sure at the right time, we must deal with that racist boy called Pappas. There will come a time [for] that small boy. He thinks he is very special," Duma, apparently in response to the frogs jibe, said in a video that has been circulating.
Pappas said Duma had "used racist and threatening language".
"I am gravely concerned at the conduct of the MEC," he said.
Asked why he was only taking action now, Pappas said: "I tried to follow the correct route of dealing with an intergovernmental matter, which was to engage the premier and the speaker of the legislature."
News24 understands that Duma jetted out of the country on a working trip to Dubai after his party's inter-committee meetings at the weekend. He could not be reached for comment.
Pappas said:
He took exception to Duma saying they "will deal with Pappas", which he labelled as "extremely concerning language" in a province known for political killings.
"I now have serious concerns about my safety, given the MEC's threats," Pappas said.
He said legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce and Premier Nomusa Ncube-Dube had not given him any feedback.
News24 reached out to Boyce and Ncube-Dube and their comments will be added once received.
The uMngeni mayor is taking the matter so seriously that he said he is "considering" opening a criminal case against Duma.
"I will also be writing to the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister [Thembisile Nkadimeng] and the provincial chairperson of the SA Local Government Association to express my concerns and dissatisfaction," Pappas said.
