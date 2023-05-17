uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas says he's worried about his safety after MEC's 'racist boy' comments

uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas says he fears for his life following comments made by Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, who doubles as ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, last month.

In an Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs budget vote in the legislature in April, Duma raged against Pappas after the latter called ANC leaders "amaselesele (frogs)".

"I'm sure at the right time, we must deal with that racist boy called Pappas. There will come a time [for] that small boy. He thinks he is very special," Duma, apparently in response to the frogs jibe, said in a video that has been circulating.

Pappas said Duma had "used racist and threatening language".

"I am gravely concerned at the conduct of the MEC," he said.

