8m ago

Share

Veterans League conference: Fikile Mbalula's late arrival annoys Thabo Mbeki

accreditation
Khaya Koko
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula.
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula.
Fikile Mbalula/Twitter
  • Fikile Mbalula addressed the Veterans League conference two hours later than the scheduled time.
  • Thabo Mbeki was not pleased with the late start of the gathering. 
  • The veterans warned that unethical leadership was a potential downfall for the party.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who irked former president Thabo Mbeki by arriving at the Veterans League conference two hours late, asked the organisation's elders not to "drown" the current leadership, but to assist it.

Mbalula was scheduled to open the conference at 13:00 on Friday, according to the official programme, but only spoke at around 15:00.

He told the more than 400 delegates that, as members with 40 or more years of service in the ANC, it was up to them to discipline the current leaders when they became "too comfortable".

He was speaking on the first day of the three-day conference in Boksburg, Gauteng.

For the ANC, veterans are members with 40 or more years of unbroken membership in the organisation.

Mbalula said:

Do not drown us when you see that we are too comfortable - help us.

He had earlier drawn the ire of Mbeki, who was sitting next to anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn.

De Bruyn was part of the iconic women's march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 9 August 1956 – which is now the official Women's Day.

READ | ANC not aware of pro-Mashatile group, but people will react to 'smear campaign' - Mbalula

Whispering to De Bruyn after Mbalula had not arrived for the conference's scheduled start time, a visibly annoyed Mbeki said: "uMbalula is supposed to open [the conference], and he is nowhere in sight."

When he finally addressed the conference, Mbalula asked the party's veterans to help the organisation enforce discipline and to do away with what he called "delinquent behaviour".

"Any comrade who has been charged in a court of law must step aside. Any comrade whose action might undermine the standing of the ANC must explain him or herself to the Integrity Commission of the ANC," Mbalula said.

Snuki Zikalala, who was the league's conference convenor, gave a bleak picture of the ANC in his political report.

READ | 'Silence the guns, let's talk': Mbeki says SA's neutral stance on Ukraine-Russia war is correct

He called out what he said was "backsliding" in the weakening of political systems, as well as "unethical leaders [who] hijack democratic processes and contest for positions to capture power".

The league is expected to elect its new leadership this weekend.

It is the ANC's last league to hold an elective conference following the Youth League conference, which elected Collen Malatji as its president.

Last week, the Women's League elected Sisisi Tolashe as its president. 

Zikalala is said to be the frontrunner for president of the Veterans League. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo mbekisnuki zikalalafikile mbalulagautengjohannesburgancpolitcs
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 10232 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 459 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.59
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
22.62
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.39
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
+2.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+2.4%
Platinum
934.17
-0.3%
Palladium
1,242.19
+0.8%
Gold
1,960.67
+0.8%
Silver
24.34
+0.8%
Brent Crude
84.24
+1.6%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.4%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

9h ago

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo