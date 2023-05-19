1h ago

WC Premier Alan Winde calls on Ramaphosa to address load shedding, unemployment during Imbizo

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at the Western Cape imbizo. (Photo: Jaco Marais)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at the Western Cape imbizo. (Photo: Jaco Marais)
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the country’s most pressing issues.
  • Load shedding, high unemployment rates, and out of control crime were some of the issues Winde raised.
  • Ramaphosa addressed the sixth Presidential Imbizo, which forms part of the district development model, in Paarl outside Cape Town.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has placed his province’s most pressing issues, from load shedding to unemployment, squarely at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s feet.

On Friday, Winde was one of the main speakers at the sixth Presidential Imbizo, which forms part of the district development model, held in Paarl outside Cape Town.

“We have major challenges in our country and province. We have major challenges like the energy crisis, and it faces every single one of these citizens sitting here. We all feel load shedding every single day.

“Mr President, we feel the unemployment figures every day, we feel the shortage of housing. We feel the backlog of education,” Winde said to the cheers of the crowd.

Winde said the Western Cape’s labour force was highly skilled.

“We have amazing people here. They can do so many things. For us as a government it is to tackle the challenges to make it easier for them. I was really proud when the stats came out that another 380 000 jobs were added to the economy in this province. This region is 10% of the Western Cape economy, but 15% of the jobs in our province. It creates more jobs in any other region in the province,” he said.

While the Western Cape performs comparatively better than other provinces, Winde said there were still teething problems.

READ | Minimum of Stage 5 for most of winter, 'extremely high' chance of Stage 8 - Eskom

“Our job is also to focus on the problems. That is what our government must do. I want to focus on the unemployed. Our unemployment rate has come down again, we sit at 21%, but we have to focus on that. We have to create more jobs. I want you to review some of our policies. We focus too much on the employed and not on the unemployed. We must not focus on how we bring in legislation that determines outcomes upon race,” he said.

Regarding the energy crisis, Winde said his administration and several municipalities had budgeted billions to minimise the impact of load shedding.

He added:

We all know that we need to attend to the energy crisis. I have given our plan of the province to the minister of energy. We have put R1.1 billion aside for energy. The municipality has joined us and the total between the province and municipalities now sit at just over R7 billion to fight towards ending load shedding.

He added: “We want to partner with you [Ramaphosa], and the minister of electricity, [and minister of] energy and the government to make sure that we do everything in our power to end load shedding.”

On the issue of crime, Winde said: “We might have differences politically, but in crime we have to stand together and make it safer for people.”

Ramaphosa nodded in confirmation as Winde spoke. Later in the event, Ramaphosa did not respond directly to issues the premier raised but asked his ministers to provide answers.

