Why a T-shirt design is causing a rift among members of the #HandsOffMashatile WhatsApp group

Bongekile Macupe
Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Tebogo Letsie/Gallo Images
  • A T-shirt design led to a disagreement in the WhatsApp group created to 'defend' Paul Mashatile.
  • A member who posted a picture of the T-shirt was removed from the group.
  • Other members were told not to wear the T-shirt.

There is a rift in the WhatsApp group, which was created to 'defend' Paul Mashatile, around the printing of a T-shirt design depicting the face of the deputy president.

News24 reported on Tuesday that the group was created as a fight-back and "branding" campaign for Mashatile, not dissimilar to the strategy employed by Bell Pottinger in their defence of former president Jacob Zuma.

News24 has seen messages from the WhatsApp group - titled "Hands Off Mashatile" - whose members have been discussing a "social media strategy" to counter recent media reports on the deputy president's lifestyle and associates.

Phapano Phasha, an ANC member from Johannesburg and the administrator of the group, confirmed its existence to News24. 

Phasha previously supported campaigns for Zuma and former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mashatile's spokesperson, Vukani Mde, told News24 the deputy president had no knowledge of the group, nor did he endorse it.

Now, however, there appears to be cracks in the WhatsApp group. 

One of the members of the group shared a T-shirt design, with the face of Mashatile in front and a big logo of the ANC; on the back of the T-shirt was Mashatile's face and the words 'HAND OFF PAUL MASHATILE [sic]'.

However, other members of the group did not take kindly to the design.

One member of the group said: "Please don't print any T-shirts [with] DP face it will cause confusion [sic]. We must stay away for now."

The member, who had posted the picture of the T-shirt said it was "too late" as it had already been printed.

Pasha, the group admin, said: "But cadre, no one gave us permission to print T-shirts written Hands Off. That is the issue."

The member, who had posted the T-shirt, was then removed from the group.

It was followed by a stern warning that "ill-discipline" in the group would not be tolerated.

"All comrades who are part of this group should not print any T-shirt or material in the name of DP. Please stay away from such processes," read one message.

Another member added that people on that WhatsApp group should not wear the T-shirt.

The ANC has been against the culture of T-shirts depicting the face of any leader, except the party's president.

Then-ANC chairperson, Mosiuoa Lekota, spoke strongly against this practice before the 2007 Polokwane conference. 

At that conference, the party banned the "100% Zulu Boy" (in reference to Zuma) or "Mbeki For President" T-shirts.

Also banned were T-shirts and clothing depicting the faces of candidates for election to the national executive committee.

And, in 2019, the party banned divisive T-shirts which portrayed insulting messages or slogans.

The secretary-general at the time, Ace Magashule, said those found to be doing so would be guilty of sabotage.

