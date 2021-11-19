28m ago

Alleged romance scammers' case postponed as affidavits still outstanding

Jenni Evans
The bail application of a group of men wanted in the US for allegedly ripping off people in internet romance scams has been postponed to next week due to the number of affidavits still to be filed.

The accused are Perry Osagiede, Enorense Izevbiege, Franklin Edosa Osagiede, Osariemen Eric Clement, Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, Musa Mudashiru, Prince Ibeabuchi Mark and Toritseju Gabriel Otubu.

They were arrested in Parklands, near Blouberg, in Cape Town.

US authorities want to extradite them to stand trial there. 

In the US, they are charged, among others, with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

The Nigerian nationals had proceedings translated into Pidgen English, as the magistrate, Ronel Oliver, explained that affidavits are still due to be filed. She said it would probably still be a lengthy process to complete the matter.

They will return to court on 23 November. 

