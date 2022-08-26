Dynamite and drive to succeed: SAPS celebrates rise of two exceptional officers during Women's Month

The police have shone a light on women in the force who are making significant strides.

Constable Sikelewa Sifingo is a motor mechanic and Colonel Fiona Hawkins is a bomb disposal specialist.

The pair hope to continue carving a path so other women can follow in their footsteps.

As part of Women's Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) highlighted the achievements of two officers.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said Constable Sikelewa Sifingo and Colonel Fiona Hawkins are strong, innovative and resilient.

Hawkins is a bomb disposal specialist – and Mathe said the age-old saying that "dynamite comes in small packages" was a perfect description.

She said Hawkins' childhood dream came true when she joined the service 20 years ago as a student constable.

Detailing her journey, Hawkins said:

I always wanted to become a policewoman and be part of the action in the fight against crime in our country.

"My height was a challenge, and I kept applying until I was finally accepted in 2002."

Hawkins said she knew from the onset that she was meant for an exciting SAPS career.

Upon completing her basic training in 2002, Hawkins said she studied a tactical policing course at the Maleoskop Training Centre.

"Sitting behind a desk was definitely not an option. I vividly recall when I was recruited to join the explosive section in 2004, while still based at SAPS Stilfontein in North West."

She said:

I went on to complete the basic bomb technician course that same year, and made history by becoming the first woman of colour in the service to be a qualified bomb technician.

After nearly 18 years, Hawkins is still in the explosives section environment.

"I am currently one of only two female members rendering explosives control in Gauteng, alongside our male counterparts," she said.

In 2006, Hawkins obtained her National Diploma in Policing, which steered her toward getting a B-Tech degree in Policing, while also completing various other courses.

In 2019, Hawkins was promoted to colonel and appointed as a commander of the explosives section in Gauteng.

"As the section commander, I oversee the rendering of explosives control, bomb disposal, explosives auditing and destruction.

"The section attends to all incidents whereby explosives may be recovered, and hazardous substances are involved. Support is also provided to the SAPS' Very Important Person (VIP) unit by conducting sweeping actions when required," she said.

She added:

The section played an integral role during the Covid-19 pandemic in ensuring SAPS buildings were decontaminated to contain the virus. My team and I worked almost around the clock.

She has a 30-year-old son.

"I love spending time with my family, and I am an amateur make-up artist and photographer in my spare time," she said.

'Go for it'

Another force to be reckoned with is 29-year-old Sifingo, a motor mechanic attached to the Maitland Garage.

Having watched her father service his vehicle and running errands to buy motor spares over the years, she developed an interest in motor mechanics at an early age.

As a result, Sifingo studied motor mechanics at False Bay College in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

"After my studies, I spent four years on an apprenticeship at the Barloworld Academy, which resulted in my qualification as a motor mechanic in 2019," she said.

According to Sifingo, her curiosity to work on other vehicle brands made her apply for a position in the SAPS vehicle fleet.

Speaking to News24, Sifingo said her job entailed servicing and repairing cars.

"I won't say it is challenging. I can say it's something different, but the team has made the adjustment very easy because I often ask for help and everyone is always willing to offer assistance," she said.

Communicating with colleagues and clients has always been a learning journey for her, and she considers that to be one of the things she enjoys most about her job.

She is the only woman working at the garage.

"The pressure of proving that I can do the job because I am a woman is not there... it's not even a competition. We work well with each other and they encourage me as well. I hope one day more women can join," she said.

Sifingo encouraged women to "go for it".

"Women are allowed and you can learn a lot," she said.

When she isn't busy with a toolbox or staining her hands with car grease for nine hours straight, she spends time with her five-month-old baby.

"If I am not out with my friends, I spend time with my family and daughter. The first week I left her [at] home to go back to work, I missed her so much. Now, I am gradually adjusting to having to leave her, to go to work," she said.



