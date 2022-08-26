58m ago

add bookmark

Dynamite and drive to succeed: SAPS celebrates rise of two exceptional officers during Women's Month

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Constable Sikelewa Sifingo, 29, hard at work in the SAPS motor garage.
Constable Sikelewa Sifingo, 29, hard at work in the SAPS motor garage.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The police have shone a light on women in the force who are making significant strides.
  • Constable Sikelewa Sifingo is a motor mechanic and Colonel Fiona Hawkins is a bomb disposal specialist.
  • The pair hope to continue carving a path so other women can follow in their footsteps.

As part of Women's Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) highlighted the achievements of two officers.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said Constable Sikelewa Sifingo and Colonel Fiona Hawkins are strong, innovative and resilient.

Hawkins is a bomb disposal specialist – and Mathe said the age-old saying that "dynamite comes in small packages" was a perfect description.

She said Hawkins' childhood dream came true when she joined the service 20 years ago as a student constable.

Detailing her journey, Hawkins said: 

I always wanted to become a policewoman and be part of the action in the fight against crime in our country.

"My height was a challenge, and I kept applying until I was finally accepted in 2002."

Hawkins said she knew from the onset that she was meant for an exciting SAPS career. 

Upon completing her basic training in 2002, Hawkins said she studied a tactical policing course at the Maleoskop Training Centre.

Colonel Fiona Hawkins poses in uniform in her office
As the section commander, Colonel Fiona Hawkins oversees explosives control, bomb disposal, explosives auditing and destruction in the province.
Supplied supplied

"Sitting behind a desk was definitely not an option. I vividly recall when I was recruited to join the explosive section in 2004, while still based at SAPS Stilfontein in North West."

She said:

I went on to complete the basic bomb technician course that same year, and made history by becoming the first woman of colour in the service to be a qualified bomb technician.

After nearly 18 years, Hawkins is still in the explosives section environment.

"I am currently one of only two female members rendering explosives control in Gauteng, alongside our male counterparts," she said. 

READ | Female cop under fire after posting to Instagram an image in uniform while showing off tattoo

In 2006, Hawkins obtained her National Diploma in Policing, which steered her toward getting a B-Tech degree in Policing, while also completing various other courses.

In 2019, Hawkins was promoted to colonel and appointed as a commander of the explosives section in Gauteng.

"As the section commander, I oversee the rendering of explosives control, bomb disposal, explosives auditing and destruction.

"The section attends to all incidents whereby explosives may be recovered, and hazardous substances are involved. Support is also provided to the SAPS' Very Important Person (VIP) unit by conducting sweeping actions when required," she said. 

She added:

The section played an integral role during the Covid-19 pandemic in ensuring SAPS buildings were decontaminated to contain the virus. My team and I worked almost around the clock.

She has a 30-year-old son. 

"I  love spending time with my family, and I am an amateur make-up artist and photographer in my spare time," she said. 

'Go for it'

Another force to be reckoned with is 29-year-old Sifingo, a motor mechanic attached to the Maitland Garage.

Having watched her father service his vehicle and running errands to buy motor spares over the years, she developed an interest in motor mechanics at an early age. 

Colonel Fiona Hawkins in full bomb disposal gear
Colonel Fiona Hawkins is just over 1.5m tall and the perfect epitome of the age-old saying 'dynamite comes in small packages'.
Supplied supplied

As a result, Sifingo studied motor mechanics at False Bay College in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 

"After my studies, I spent four years on an apprenticeship at the Barloworld Academy, which resulted in my qualification as a motor mechanic in 2019," she said.  

According to Sifingo, her curiosity to work on other vehicle brands made her apply for a position in the SAPS vehicle fleet.

Speaking to News24, Sifingo said her job entailed servicing and repairing cars.

"I won't say it is challenging. I can say it's something different, but the team has made the adjustment very easy because I often ask for help and everyone is always willing to offer assistance," she said. 

Communicating with colleagues and clients has always been a learning journey for her, and she considers that to be one of the things she enjoys most about her job.

Constable Sikelewa Sifingo smiling in workshop
Constable Sikelewa Sifingo in her element.
Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

She is the only woman working at the garage.

"The pressure of proving that I can do the job because I am a woman is not there... it's not even a competition. We work well with each other and they encourage me as well. I hope one day more women can join," she said. 

Sifingo encouraged women to "go for it".

"Women are allowed and you can learn a lot," she said.

When she isn't busy with a toolbox or staining her hands with car grease for nine hours straight, she spends time with her five-month-old baby.

"If I am not out with my friends, I spend time with my family and daughter. The first week I left her [at] home to go back to work, I missed her so much. Now, I am gradually adjusting to having to leave her, to go to work," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengjohannesburggood newspolice
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
29% - 1138 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
23% - 926 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
45% - 1808 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

57m ago

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.79
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.72
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,755.48
-0.2%
Silver
19.27
+0.1%
Palladium
2,147.00
-0.2%
Platinum
886.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
99.34
-1.9%
Top 40
63,686
0.0%
All Share
70,341
0.0%
Resource 10
64,184
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,623
0.0%
Financial 15
15,582
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Dynamite and drive to succeed: SAPS celebrates rise of two exceptional officers...

58m ago

Dynamite and drive to succeed: SAPS celebrates rise of two exceptional officers during Women's Month
From Cape Town shelter to Canadian varsity: Doctoral student gets funding to...

58m ago

From Cape Town shelter to Canadian varsity: Doctoral student gets funding to pursue academic dreams
PICS | Durban woman to run her 27th Comrades Marathon to raise funds for stray...

58m ago

PICS | Durban woman to run her 27th Comrades Marathon to raise funds for stray animals
Saving Grace: Students design portable pump to give informal settlements clean water

57m ago

Saving Grace: Students design portable pump to give informal settlements clean water
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo