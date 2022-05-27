2h ago

It's a hobby, not a job, says Free State sergeant who saves lives in flood-hit areas

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Free State police Sergeant Maruis Geldenhuys has been hailed a local hero for saving countless lives hit by devastating floods since the beginning of the year.
Free State police Sergeant Maruis Geldenhuys has been hailed a local hero for saving countless lives hit by devastating floods since the beginning of the year.
  • Free State police Sergeant Marais Geldenhuys has been applauded for his "exceptional act of bravery in rescuing lives of innocent people".
  • He recently saved several people from drowning during the floods that struck the region.
  • Geldenhuys said he regarded his love for diving as a hobby.

A Free State police sergeant has been hailed a local hero for saving several lives in devastating floods that have hit the region since the beginning of the year.

Even though the R30 road between Allanridge and Bothaville is regarded as a high-accident zone where many people have died, Sergeant Marais Geldenhuys has rescued many people in its vicinity.

He told News24 he "loves" what he does, but added: "I'm definitely not a professional diver."

Geldenhuys said:

I'm an adrenaline junky at heart. Rescuing people was never part of my job description. I thoroughly enjoy it yes, but it's definitely not what I was trained to do.

He added that something that would remain firmly planted in his memory forever was the recent rescue of people from a 22-seater Intercape bus that was trapped in heavy flooding last weekend. Geldenhuys was part of a team that successfully prevented 80 people from drowning.   

"I was on vacation when I got the call. All I did was grab my body suit and equipment I needed and left to the set destination. I remember getting to the scene and being amazed [at] what I witnessed," he added. 

Most of the time, he doesn't engage with the survivors because in that moment, "it's all about saving the lives of people." 

"I'll never walk up to a survivor and say hey I'm the one who saved you from drowning. I suppose the fact that I love water makes the rescue easy."

Geldenhuys has been in the police force for 18 years.

He said it was something of which he always wanted to be a part. 

Geldenhuys giggled:

As a little boy, I knew I wanted to be part of SAPS. I still enjoy my job. My wife says I'm married to my job.

He added that after a stressful day, he loved to spend time with his wife and two daughters, and added that he also loved to get on his motorbike and drive around.

"What boggles my mind is that many of the rescues that I get called out to always seems to happen on days when I am off. Because I work rotational shifts, it's difficult to say when exactly I get called out." 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Fikiswa Matoti said several accidents were reported recently in Allanridge in particular, and that Geldenhuys, who regards his love for diving as a hobby, immediately jumped in to help.

"Whenever he is contacted regarding the accidents, he does not hesitate to take his personal diving equipment and his private vehicle to offer assistance to those in need," Matoti said.

She said Geldenhuys was on vacation when he rescued the station commander of the Vierfontein police station from drowning when his vehicle was trapped in water.

"He rescued three people from drowning and assisted in retrieving nine bodies from the water," Matoti said.

Lejweleputswa district commissioner Major General Lerato Molale applauded the sergeant for his "exceptional act of bravery in rescuing lives of innocent people".

"The member's courage and capability in saving lives of vulnerable people will never go unnoticed," Molale said.

