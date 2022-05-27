'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions

Anita Mkhabela graduated with 17 distinctions from the University of Zululand.

She is the only student to bag this many distinctions from the university.

Mkhabela said she was not going to let her disability stop her from graduating.

A University of Zululand student has bagged 17 distinctions for her Bachelor of Education degree, making her the only one thus far to get so many distinctions at the institution.

Anita Mkhabela, 25, also passed her course with merit, scoring 71% overall.

She said, while she was "beyond proud" that she had completed her degree, she was also mindful of the fact the road leading up to her graduation had not been easy.

Speaking to News24, a visibly emotional Mkhabela said, during her four years at the university, she broke her leg at a student protest in 2018 which left her partially disabled.

She said:

I remember the day very clearly. There was a student protest happening on the stairs while I was making my way back to residence. There was hundreds of students taking part in the protest pushing and shoving as they made their way to their next destination. I was caught up in that pushing and shoving which ultimately led to my incident which caused my left leg to be broken into pieces.

She says doctors told her she would be unable to stand on her feet for long periods.

Mkhabela gets excruciating pains if she is on her feet for more than two hours at a time, and must constantly take tablets to ease her pain.

"It's weird for me because when I started at university, I was working at a restaurant to earn some money to help my family, and there I would be on my feet for more than 18 hours a day. Having to adjust to my new way of life has been quite interesting, to say the least."

She said she needed to pass 38 subjects over the four years of her studies, something she added she did with ease, as "it's my passion".

"I remember plenty of days when I was writing exams and my dad would hire transport to get me to school… because we never had a car, and I was in a wheelchair.

"He would wait hours outside the building for me to finish so that he could help me back into the car with my wheelchair. It really hasn't been an easy ride, sometimes the hiring of a car would be up to R100 if not more.

"At the time, I was the only one working, so it was hard. But I needed to get this degree and make him and my family proud. My family needed this just as I did."

She recalled how her dad George, 48, would wheel her into the King Bhekuzulu Hall for her exams and then wheel her out again.

"I graduated in that same hall. The only difference is that I was not in any wheelchair.

"I am able to walk, I no longer need the wheelchair; I just need to be very cautious as to how long I stand on my feet. I'm very proud of myself; I don't think people realise how difficult being a student can be, we go through the most. And to eventually graduate is the proudest moment of our lives."

Mkhabela said her dad was at her graduation and could not stop being amazed at what was happening around him.

I'm the only one to graduate in my family. My dad never went to school, so seeing the students wearing graduation gowns and screaming and shouting as they celebrate, was very weird and confusing for him.

An unapologetic hard worker, she added staying up until the early hours of the morning studying was second nature to her.

Her love for the teaching profession also provided the necessary impetus to continue focusing on her studies.

"Teaching was very close to my heart. I have always been fascinated by imparting knowledge to others.

"I strongly believe that teaching is the mother of all professions which is why I chose to pursue it. Studying after midnight was a key factor. It was the only way I could actually focus when there is quietness around me."

Mkhabela said she was in the process of completing her Honour's in education and hoped her story would inspire other students.

"Living with a disability is not easy, it never is. But when you know that you can do great things in your life, you'll stop at nothing to pursue it," she added.