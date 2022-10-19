Phakeng says UCT instructed her to hire social media manager amid storm over tweets

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has admitted she was instructed by the university's HR department to hire a social media team following a tweet in which she bashed a small nail business.

This after the family of late Professor Bongani Mayosi slammed Phakeng in a letter for invoking the late professor's name as she explained the effect of the UCT crisis on her.

Phakeng's nephew came to her defence this week, saying the letter by Mayosi's sister was "distasteful, bitter and careless".

Phakeng, who is currently in Miami, spoke to Radio 702 on Wednesday morning.

This after UCT's council voted in favour of an independent investigation to probe allegations of misconduct against her.

Phakeng spoke out for the first time after her nephew, Ndumiso, 23, came out in her defence, in an angry retort to the sister of Professor Bongani Mayosi, the late dean of health sciences who ended his life in July 2018.

This after Phakeng was accused of equating the Mayosi name with suicide in a tweet.

Phakeng said: "I have people who manage my social media and access to all my social media accounts. In fact, he [Ndumiso] didn't introduce the name of Professor Mayosi, the person who had tweeted before the original tweet said we are worried about you we know what happened to Professor Mayosi. The Mayosi thing started with the person who had written the original tweet and then my nephew responded, and he tweeted I almost went the Mayosi route."

She added the university's HR department told her in July to appoint people to manage her social media account.

"What happens is because they [the social media team] know I am in Miami they change their locations on their phones to the location I am in. I only post on Instagram."

Phakeng said she did not read the letter Ndumiso wrote to Mayosi's sister.

"There is so much going on, I will get back and look at it. All I did I sent him a message to remove the letter. I heard the letter was brutal, I don't want to even judge the tweet. Suicide is not the Mayosi way - It makes suicide owned by one person," she added.

In an open letter to Mayosi's sister, Ncumisa, posted on Twitter on Monday - which has subsequently been deleted - Ndumiso admitted to occasionally tweeting on behalf of Phakeng.

"While your motives behind the letter remain questionable, I believe it warrants a response but certainly not from my mother [Phakeng] - whose name you continuously dragged for reasons unbeknownst to her. Had your intentions been sincere we would not have read your letter on News24," the letter said.

Phakeng confirmed to News24 that Ndumiso was her nephew, but she regarded him as her son.

"He is my nephew who I have responsibility to take care of as my son. He is not the only one and so yes, he is my son. He takes care of my social media accounts," she said.

On Saturday, News24 reported Phakeng sought support on Twitter following allegations of gross misconduct.

Phakeng's nephew tweeted from her account, referring to her mental health in a number of posts, to indicate the strain the controversy was having on her.

One reply on her account stated: "Almost went the Mayosi route in 2020", followed by "Thank God for my psychiatric treatment which I'm still on. I am stronger now". The tweet has since been deleted.

In a letter sent to Phakeng on Saturday, just as the UCT council was meeting to discuss her conduct, advocate Ncumisa Mayosi slammed the vice-chancellor for mentioning her late brother on social media.

She stated it was "disturbing and displays a total lack of empathy, compassion and, I dare say, emotional intelligence on your part".

Ndumiso, in his response, said Mayosi took a public relations approach because she was seeking "relevance".

"For your information, I responded to the tweet, and I understand that, given her [Phakeng's] influence this is inconsequential as the reply was posted under her name. Assuming that she is indeed the one that tweeted, all your assertions remain misguided and categorically flawed."

"Goodness sake, you are at least 50, 30 years older than me - I expect you to know better," Ndumiso spewed.

"Your letter is distasteful, bitter and careless - I vehemently insist. The fact that you sent it to News24 on the day council met to discuss her [Phakeng], and copied in the chair of council, indicates that you had malicious intentions," he charged.

Phakeng is under increasing pressure after a late-night decision by the UCT council on Saturday to appoint a retired judge and independent panel to probe allegations of misconduct against her.

Ndumiso confirmed to News24 on Monday evening via Instagram that he wrote the letter. He admitted he start tweeting in August on behalf of the vice-chancellor.

Ndumiso said Phakeng was far from being perfect as a human being.

"I know how her work affects her physical and mental health. I've seen her cry many a night and still put on a happy face at work. I understand that she's bound to be criticised by virtue of her position. However, I cannot accept insults and false allegations," he added.

Ndumiso insisted the narrative that was being pushed was incorrect.

"The tweet was actually a response to a comment that already had the name of the late professor. I understand Ncumisa's pain, but I believe she could have approached this entire situation differently. Of course, it's bold of me to prescribe how she must deal with pain, but I still believe the things she said were derogatory and mostly baseless."

Ndumiso admitted his response was out of order and unnecessary, but he had wanted to defend Phakeng.

"I definitely would have approached it differently had she come in peace. I was only defensive because I felt she was attacking my mother. I am prepared to apologise to her because I don't want to appear as disrespectful and insensitive. I've been dealing with a lot; I don't want any more stress."

Ndumiso said he asked to manage Phakeng's Twitter account because he wanted to protect her mental health but also "give it some life".

"There are things she would be scared to tweet about but I'm not. She would not directly respond to trolls, but I do. I can even tag you as a journalist if I think you're out of order, but she can't.

"Of course, I don't do anything against the social media policy of UCT. There are many harsh tweets out there and people have been painting her as a villain for some of her problematic views. So, it's best if she doesn't see all that. I'm able to filter before she can log on," he added.

News24 approached Mayosi for comment, but she declined.

News24 sought clarity from the university on its position but did not receive a response.

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola previously told News24 the tweet in question "was not made by Phakeng".

"After being aware of the inappropriate tweet, Professor Phakeng immediately attended to circumstances around it. She has addressed the matter and put in place measures to avert a recurrence of a similar situation in future."

Moholola said the letter was written in the "writer's" personal capacity without the permission of Phakeng.



