BREAKING | 'Dishonourable' Solly Tshitangano must be fired over Eskom’s Econ Oil saga, hearing finds

Kyle Cowan, Sipho Masondo, Azarrah Karrim and Pieter du Toit
Eskom disciplinary inquiry chair advocate Nazeer Cassim recommended the dismissal of chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.
City Press
  • The disciplinary hearing of suspended Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano rules he must be dismissed with immediate effect.
  • Tshitangano was found to have breached his duty to Eskom by advancing the interests of Econ Oil intentionally.
  • Tshitangano was charged with numerous counts of misconduct, including motivating the awarding of three contracts worth R8 billion to Econ in 2019.

Suspended Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano must be dismissed with immediate effect for advancing the interests of Eskom supplier Econ Oil and intentionally breaching his duty to the power utility.

The chairperson of his disciplinary inquiry, advocate Nazeer Cassim, submitted his ruling to Eskom on Friday morning. The hearing was held earlier this month. 

Tshitangano was suspended in February.

News24 previously reported that the charges against him detailed how he had continued to motivate the awarding of three further contracts worth more than R8 billion to Econ during 2019 after he had become aware of preliminary findings against former senior Eskom official Thandi Marah and her alleged improper relationship with Econ's director, Nothemba Mlonzi.

READ | De Ruyter accuser allegedly extended irregular contracts worth R8bn to oil firm

"Tshitangano acted dishonourably and has exhibited all the qualities that makes him unsuitable for the position he occupies," Cassim's ruling read.

"He declined the opportunity to deal frankly with serious allegations of misconduct… I recommend his immediate dismissal and I further recommend that Eskom take appropriate steps against all those involved improperly in the Econ Oil saga."

Eskom has filed criminal complaints against Marah and Econ Oil, which has supplied Eskom with fuel oil since 2003, and is seeking to have a multibillion-rand fuel oil tender awarded in 2019 set aside by the High Court.

It has also filed proceedings to recover R1.5 billion from Econ for alleged overcharging between 2012 and 2017.

Cassim found Tshitangano guilty of misconduct amounting to "the employee promoting the interests of Econ…above the interests of Eskom" – which Cassim also found was intentional.

READ | Respected but suspended: Eskom's Solly Tshitangano faced similar misconduct charges in 2005

Cassim also found that Tshitangano had employed allegations of racism against Eskom CEO André de Ruyter when "race has nothing to do with this matter."

"The matter is about dishonesty and corruption. It is about competence and the kind of society we wish to live in and future generations to succeed or fail."

Tshitangano would not comment on the ruling.

