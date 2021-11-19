26m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Eskom finds evidence of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station - pylon supports were cut

accreditation
Kyle Cowan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lethabo Power Station near Vereeniging.
Lethabo Power Station near Vereeniging.
Supplied
  • Eskom has found that supports attached to a pylon that toppled over near Lethabo Power Station on Wednesday, were cut.
  • It is the clearest evidence yet of an orchestrated campaign to sabotage Eskom, however the motive remains unclear.
  • Eskom group chief executive André de Ruyter confirmed on Friday that it pointed to sabotage.

Eskom has, for the first time, found clear evidence that points to sabotage at its Lethabo Power Station, near Vereeniging in the Free State.

The power utility found that supports attached to a small pylon carrying power lines that feed electricity to the power station's overland coal conveyor, were cut, which caused it to topple over onto a backup power line, rendering both inoperable.

The pylon fell just before 18:00 on Wednesday evening, immediately before evening peak demand hours. Eskom group chief executive André de Ruyter called it a "close shave" on Thursday.

Short pylon near Lethabo Power Station
This short pylon near Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, near Vereeniging, collapsed without warning on the evening of Wednesday, 17 November 2021.

It took nine hours on Wednesday night for distribution officials to reroute power to the Lethabo conveyor from a third supply line.

There were six hours of coal left inside bunkers at Lethabo, meaning the country came dangerously close to Stage 4 or even Stage 6 load shedding, which would have been implemented if the coal ran out and Lethabo's 3 558 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity were lost.

During a media briefing on Friday morning, De Ruyter said a preliminary investigation had found evidence that the eight supports, called stays, were cut.

"The stays that were cut were galvanised steal rods with 24mm in diameter, so they were quite sturdy," he said. 

He added that there was "clear evidence that there was some cutting instrument involved". He said there was no evidence of corrosion of any sort.  

"What further arouses suspicion that this was a deliberate act of sabotage, is that nothing was stolen. This was clearly now, an act of sabotage, and we can call it as such."

lethabo
A stay, or support, attached to an electricity pylon near Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, was cut. It caused the pylon to topple over onto another power line that was a backup power supply to Lethabo's overland coal conveyor. Photo - Supplied

News24 reported on Friday that senior Eskom officials had privately expressed the view that the Lethabo incident was the clearest evidence of sabotage yet.

The pylon fell just hours after an extension cord was dropped onto a transformer by a team working on cooling fans at Matimba Power Station, Eskom's other most reliable power station, causing three units to trip simultaneously and the loss of 1 845 MW of capacity.

Eskom was able to return two of the units to service later on Wednesday, but De Ruyter said the incident "aroused suspicion".

This is a developing story. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomandre de ruytercorruptionelectricitycrimeload shedding
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 2646 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 477 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1294 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2307 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.65
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.12
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Gold
1,858.74
-0.0%
Silver
24.85
+0.3%
Palladium
2,137.00
+0.1%
Platinum
1,057.97
+0.7%
Brent Crude
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
64,289
+0.4%
All Share
70,867
0.0%
Resource 10
64,665
+0.8%
Industrial 25
95,390
0.0%
Financial 15
14,208
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo