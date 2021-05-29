THE ESKOM FILES | Achtung! NPA asks Germany, Switzerland for assistance in Koko, ABB probe

Law enforcement efforts to investigate alleged corruption around a multibillion-rand contract with Swiss multinational ABB is gaining momentum.

South African prosecutors have sought formal information-sharing agreements, known as Mutual Legal Assistance agreements, with German and Swiss authorities.

The sweeping probe into ABB’s affairs spans four countries – South Africa, Germany, Switzerland and the US.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has requested Mutual Legal Assistance from Swiss and German prosecutors in a bid to bring criminal charges against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko and others in connection with a controversial R2.2 billion contract.



Two senior officials in the criminal justice cluster who spoke on condition of anonymity told News24 that the NPA wants the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLAs) to firm up and finalise several criminal investigations flowing from Eskom's appointment of Swiss-based engineering firm ABB in 2015 for a contract at Kusile Power Station.

News24 understands that ABB conducted an internal investigation which found significant evidence of wrongdoing by its employees. This, in part, led to ABB agreeing to pay back R1.56 billion to Eskom in December 2020.

The Sunday Times reported in 2019 that ABB had handed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) documents showing the involvement of ABB officials, including revelations that Koko had allegedly guaranteed the company contracts worth more than R6 billion if ABB appointed Impulse International as a subcontractor.

Koko's stepdaughter, Koketso Choma, became a shareholder of Impulse shortly after ABB subcontracted the company, but Koko has consistently denied he was involved in the awarding of contracts to Impulse.

The Eskom Files | Find all related stories

The sole director of Impulse, Pragasen Pather, has also maintained that contracts awarded to his company were awarded fairly. Koko is alleged to be at the centre of the irregular awarding of the R2.2 billion controls and instrumentation (C & I) contract from Eskom to ABB, a Swiss multinational conglomerate headquartered in Zurich.

He allegedly instructed in 2015 that a motivation seeking the approval for the cabling portion of the C&I contract be awarded to Eskom Rotek Industries, a subsidiary of Eskom, be removed from an Eskom board committee agenda.

ERI was later awarded work for the cabling at Kusile's Unit 2 only, while the remainder was awarded to ABB - which then subcontracted Impulse.

The cabling contracts were initially awarded to Siemens, but was de-scoped from the company allegedly after Eskom and Siemens agreed the company would no longer continue with the work and after months of performance issues relating to a Siemens subcontractor.

Koko had previously denied these allegations, but failed to present a defence to a charge relating to removing the ERI motivation when he faced disciplinary charges over this and other matters in February 2018.

Instead, Koko resigned on the morning of the hearing, but stated he was not admitting guilt. When contacted for comment on Friday, Koko said: "I have responded to these allegations four years ago. I have nothing more to add." He proceeded to post News24's questions to him on Twitter.

After Eskom appointed ABB in 2015, the firm awarded Leago Engineering, a company owned by Koko's friend and advisor to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, Thabo Owen Mokwena, two subcontracts for projects valued at R96 million.

Paid

Following an alleged fallout with Mokwena, Koko allegedly instructed ABB to subcontract Impulse International - after ABB allegedly paid Leago R10 million.

Leago subsequently took ABB and Eskom to court, alleging that ABB had breached the agreement. The litigation is ongoing. Court documents obtained by News24 show that in May 2015, ABB and Leago had signed two contracts valued at R96 million. The first contract, for skills development, was valued at R5.7 million. The second project, for industrialisation, was worth R90.4 million.

Leago's particulars of claim show that ABB paid the company a 10% advance payment. ABB, according to the court documents, paid Leago up to November 2018. Between January 2019 and April 2019, ABB paid an additional R4 million directly to Leago's employees, read the particulars of claim filed by Leago's lawyer Mongezi Ntanga.

READ | Editorial: If Eskom fails, SA fails

In May, Ntanga who filed the papers in the Johannesburg High Court in March last year, said ABB cancelled the contracts. "ABB purported to cancel the contracts for Leago's alleged breach of compliance and integrity requirements set out under clause 16 of the ABB general terms and conditions for purchase of site services applicable to the aforementioned contract."

At the time, ABB owed Leago R4.4 million.

Documents in the Eskom Files, a leaked trove of bank statements, forensic reports, emails and payment reports running into thousands of pages, shows ABB paid Impulse at least R557.4 million.

In contrast, Eskom, having additionally awarded extensive contracts to Impulse after Choma became a shareholder, paid Impulse an estimated R295 million.

Stopped

News24 understands that while contracts were awarded to Impulse that exceed the R295 million identified as having been paid to it by Eskom, the power utility stopped paying Impulse in 2017 after the Sunday Times exposed the link between Choma, Koko and Impulse.

According to reports by the Sunday Times, ABB allegedly subcontracted both Leago and Impulse in collusion with and at the insistence of Koko. The newspaper revealed in 2019 that Koko had allegedly promised the company contracts worth more than R6 billion if it subcontracted Impulse.

READ | Coming home to roost: How big business helped fund Eskom exec's chicken farm

Koko denied this at the time. He did not respond to questions sent to him on Thursday. Illicit payments by ABB to Leago and Impulse International are now the subject of several criminal investigations by law enforcement agencies in multiple jurisdictions, including South Africa, Switzerland, Germany and the US.

In South Africa, ABB's dealings with Leago and Impulse International are under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Hawks and the NPA. In the US, ABB faces probes by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Investigations are also currently underway in Switzerland and Germany, and News24 understands that raids were conducted on ABB offices in those countries in the past year. One executive said "the assistance we want from the Swiss and the Germans is electronic communication to prove that a meeting had taken place in a hotel in Melrose Arch to discuss" the logistics around ABB subcontracting Impulse International.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka declined to comment when asked to confirm whether the MLAs had been finalised. Another official told News24, on condition of anonymity:

We have requested assistance from Switzerland and Germany. We haven't heard a response yet. But you know these things take time. And we don't do it ourselves; we had to go via the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Following protracted negotiations with the SIU in December, ABB repaid Eskom R1.56 billion as a settlement arising from overpayments the power utility had made to the company.

At the time, Eskom and the SIU issued a joint statement, saying the contract should be set aside as it was awarded wrongfully through corrupt means. News24 understands that the SIU is in the process of applying to the Special Tribunal to set aside the contract.

However, this will be done as a formality to fulfil legal requirements. Eskom has already obtained approval from National Treasury to reappoint ABB through a deviation to allow the company to complete the controls and instrumentation contract at Kusile.

ABB has executed more than 91% of the contract, and News24 understands that Eskom is now negotiating with ABB regarding pricing and time.

Responding to News24's questions, ABB's spokesperson Daniel Smith said, "based on findings during an internal investigation, the company self-reported to the SEC and the DoJ, in the United States, to the SIU and the NPA in South Africa as well as to various authorities in other countries [with] potential suspect payments and other compliance concerns in connection with some of the Company's dealings with Eskom and related persons".

READ | THE ESKOM FILES: ‘Documents are missing’: De Ruyter’s battle against corruption as SIU pleads for resources

"Many of those parties have expressed an interest in, or commenced an investigation into, these matters, and the company is cooperating fully with them," he said.

"[ABB] continues to cooperate fully with the National Prosecuting Authority in South Africa as well as other authorities in their review of the Kusile project. Although the company believes that there could be an unfavourable outcome in one or more of these ongoing reviews, at this time, it is not possible for the company to make an informed judgment about the possible financial impact," Smith said.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power utility and Treasury were aware that the SIU would file an application to have ABB's contract set aside.

"It is Eskom's understanding that the contract will be set aside. Eskom confirms that the case is with the SIU and the SIU will be taking the matter to court to have the contract set aside. Eskom has notified Treasury of the strategy to complete the works with ABB and place a sole source contract, this was supported by National Treasury."

- This investigation is brought to you by News24 in partnership with the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime

Do you have more Eskom beans to spill? Send an email to tips@24.com.

Make sure you don't miss out. Sign up for The Eskom Files newsletter to receive updates with the latest information.